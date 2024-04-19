Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL: What's to look forward to on the field this weekend

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 19 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst midfielder James Coghlan will play his 100th club game for the Dragons on Saturday against Gisborne at the QEO. Picture by Noni Hyett
Sandhurst midfielder James Coghlan will play his 100th club game for the Dragons on Saturday against Gisborne at the QEO. Picture by Noni Hyett

IT'S only round two of the Bendigo Football Netball League, but there is a "Super Saturday' feel about the four matches on offer this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.