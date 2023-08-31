Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Blues' resurgence in LVFNL to continue under new coach Payne

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fergus Payne has been appointed the new senior coach of Inglewood. Picture by Adam Bourke
Fergus Payne has been appointed the new senior coach of Inglewood. Picture by Adam Bourke

INGLEWOOD'S resurgence in the Loddon Valley league will continue next year under a new coach with Fergus Payne taking over at the helm of the Blues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.