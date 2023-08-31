Blues' resurgence in LVFNL to continue under new coach Payne

INGLEWOOD'S resurgence in the Loddon Valley league will continue next year under a new coach with Fergus Payne taking over at the helm of the Blues.
Payne was an assistant coach to Darrell Billett this year in what was a season where the Blues finally snapped one of country Victoria's longest finals droughts.
After two decades of struggle the Blues played in their first finals series since 2003, bowing out in the elimination final to Bridgewater by 22 points.
The challenge now for Payne and the Blues with the finals monkey having been shrugged off their back is to continue to build on the significant steps forward taken this year under Billett.
"It's an exciting opportunity and one I'm looking forward to," Payne said on Thursday.
"I helped out this year as an assistant, so this is taking the next step.
"We obviously want to continue to improve; there's a good vibe around the club and everyone from the committee down is excited and optimistic about getting back into it next year.
"We're looking to aim to keep everyone that we've got because there's a good bunch of local talent at the club already who can all go to another level.
"Every club that is strong in any league has great depth, so we'll look to continue to build that and, like any club, we'll look to add in some more talent as well."
Two of the young players on the rise at the Blues are the pair of Gabe Nevins and Jaspa Wendels, who were regulars in the senior side this year.
Nevins played 15 of the Blues' 17 senior games and featured among the best in the elimination final defeat to Bridgewater, while Wendels also played 15 senior matches this year.
Nevins is also a back-to-back under-18 league medallist after winning for a second year in a row on Monday night.
Payne joined the Blues this year from Strathfieldsaye where he played in three senior Bendigo league flags - 2015, 2017 and 2019.
The 26-year-old is also a former Bendigo Pioneer having been part of the program starting from under-15s.
"I know I've got a lot to learn and a lot of growth ahead, but I really am looking forward to the opportunity to coach," Payne said.
"The people around the club are creating a really good place to be and the environment is great. I was the oldest on the list this year, so we're really young and there's lots of growth in the group ahead. It's a great place to be around."
