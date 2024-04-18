Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Bendigo Pioneers' duo Poole and Uerata picked to play for Young Guns

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 18 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers players Ollie Poole and Dayten Uerata will play for the Young Guns against Victoria Metro on Saturday.
Bendigo Pioneers players Ollie Poole and Dayten Uerata will play for the Young Guns against Victoria Metro on Saturday.

BENDIGO Pioneers duo Oliver Poole and Dayten Uerata will play in this Saturday's opening round of the Young Guns Series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.