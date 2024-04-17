MasterChef to premiere on Monday with central Victoria as the main course

Bendigo could soon be on the menu for international visitors, courtesy of a starring role on hit television show MasterChef Australia.
The new season of the reality TV cooking show premieres on Monday, April 22 with a distinctly local flavour.
Contestants cooked up a storm in the Bendigo Art Gallery and Bendigo Town Hall where episodes were filmed in December 2023 for the upcoming season.
Local producers from around the central Victoria region provided a range of ingredients for the contestants to cook with.
The 22 contestants taking part in this season's run of MasterChef Australia have been unveiled to the public ahead of this Monday's premiere.
Season 16 of MasterChef Australia will see judge Andy Allen mentoring contestants alongside three new judges.
Food critic and journalist Sofia Levin, multi-Michelin Star award-winning chef Jean-Christophe Novelli and MasterChef alumnus Poh Ling Yeow will join Allen to find Australia's next culinary genius.
For Allen, the chance to experience a taste of the official City of Gastronomy was too good to pass up.
"This week MasterChef Australia is hitting the road, and Bendigo is such a great place for a challenge," he said.
"From what I'm learning there's heaps of variety.
"It's known for chefs that are doing some amazing stuff with top notch food producers and wine makers, so I'm really looking forward to the fresh air, and experiencing everything Bendigo's got to offer."
MasterChef Australia's trip to Bendigo came about through the support of the state government agency Visit Victoria.
Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said the two episodes filmed in the Goldfields region would showcase the "vibrant produce, experiences and scenery on offer".
"With MasterChef Australia's huge national and international audience, these episodes will boost visitation, businesses and jobs across the region," Mr Dimopoulos said.
The minister said that in 2021, more than 2.6 million viewers watched the three episodes MasterChef Australia filmed in Apollo Bay, Daylesford and Melbourne across live and catch-up (streaming) broadcasts.
Episodes were filmed at Cactus Country in Strathmerton and All Saints Estate in Rutherglen for the 2023 season of the show which the minister said reached more than 2.1 million viewers.
"MasterChef Australia is one of the most watched shows on television in India, which is Victoria's second most valuable international tourism market with visitors from the region generating $566 million in economic value," Mr Dimopoulos said.
"As one of Australia's most iconic television shows, MasterChef Australia will promote the Goldfields region as a delicious and beautiful visitor destination to a huge national audience."
Victorian Premier and Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan was delighted to have the television juggernaut film in her home town.
"MasterChef Australia will show off our region's quality produce against the beautiful backdrop of Bendigo, inspiring visitors from right around the country to visit here when the show airs," Ms Allan said.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards was equally enthused.
"The judges and contestants will have the opportunity to taste local ingredients in our heritage gold rush city -something that attracts visitors to Bendigo year-round," she said.
MasterChef Australia air on Channel 10 and 10 Play at at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play on Monday, April 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.