Stats what I'm talkin' about: Bendigo Football Netball League round one

One of the big questions leading into round one was how much effect new coach and former AFL player Michael Hartley would have in attack for Castlemaine.
While more formidable defences await, he answered those queries with aplomb, kicking 5.4 from 21 disposals while taking seven marks inside 50.
He was the focal point in the most disparaging stat of the day, with the Maine taking 27-4 inside 50 marks.
To take 27 from 63 entries is a terrific effort, and Hartley had ample support from Zachary Greeves (16 disposals, five inside 50 marks, four goals, and 92 ranking points).
Michelsen Medal fancy Bailey Henderson also damaged the scoreboard and should poll maximum votes, producing an incredible game of 31 disposals, nine marks, five clearances, seven inside 50s, five goals and 153 ranking points.
Henderson led a midfield that won the contested possession count 142-127 but lost clearances 41-42.
Bailey Edwards was immense in the second term for Maryborough, collecting 12 disposals and five clearances to allow his side to win the contested possession count 43-41 and 15-9 in the stanza.
After sustaining three injuries in the first half, Maryborough couldn't maintain the intent that had kept them in the game, with Maine electing to keep possession in the second half.
They racked up 125-55 uncontested possessions and 66-22 uncontested marks in the second half to blow the margin out to 69 points by the final siren.
Castlemaine recorded almost double the tackles (54-28) and had 63-38 inside 50s.
Recruit Kalan Huntly was superb alongside Henderson, racking up 36 disposals, ten clearances, 12 inside 50s and 151 ranking points.
Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson would have gotten his side into the rooms at halftime and identified the issues as to why they were six points down.
Throughout the first half, Golden Square was dominant around the footy.
They led the contested possession count 88-57 and clearances 29-14 by the main break.
In the third term, that dominance was neutered as the Hawks evened up the contested possession (39-40) and clearances (10-11), which afforded them territorial dominance.
Outside of that third term, the Bulldogs won most of the key metrics, finishing the game ahead in contested possessions (168-136), clearances (54-31), contested marks (16-4) and tackles (67-64).
But yet the Hawks had the ball in their front half far more often having 59-37 inside 50s.
Bulldogs recruit Jordan Rosengren was best afield with 30 disposals (24 of which were contested), seven effective tackles, 13 clearances, six inside 50s, a goal and 173 ranking points.
With reigning Michelsen Medal winner Noah Wheeler departing the club in the off-season, Matheson said Joel Mullen would be the one needed to step up to fill his void in 2024.
He started in perfect fashion.
Mullen amassed a team-high 24 disposals, seven effective tackles, six clearances, nine inside 50s, and 118 ranking points.
The recruit of Brayden Frost could prove a masterstroke for the Hawks, with the big man dominating the ruck contest with the Hawks winning the hit out count 71-29.
Frost had 49 of those and had 18 disposals, four clearances, four inside 50s and 129 ranking points to go with it.
Could we have already seen the best premier data-rated game of the season?
Lachlan Tardrew's stat line from the Dragon's big win over Kangaroo Flat is ridiculous.
The gun midfielder had 44 disposals, nine effective tackles, 14 clearances, six inside 50s, four goals and 239 ranking points.
Ten of the Dragons 22 cracked the ranking points ton, with James Coghlan the next best at 152 after amassing 27 disposals, five clearances and two goals.
Straight out of the AFL, Fergus Greene's first competitive game back for the Dragons will have their faithful salivating for things to come.
Greene kicked 6.3, took eight marks inside 50 and had 20 disposals.
But the Roos can take a lot from their first quarter against the premiership favourites.
They won the clearance count 16-12 and just lost contested possessions 39-38 and tackles 19-16.
Luke Ellings first game in Kangaroo Flat colours was a good one and was his side's best.
Ellings collected 35 touches, nine clearances, five inside 50s, five rebound 50s, a goal and 133 ranking points.
Strathfieldsaye wore down South Bendigo after a first quarter where the Bloods equalled contested possession and won clearances 15-7.
In the second term the Storm won contested possession by six, uncontested possessions 62-46, clearances 18-4, inside 50s 15-7 and tackles 20-11.
It was to matter little as that dominance around the footy continued throughout the second half, and they were finally able to open up a decent lead.
Daniel Clohesy was easily best on ground, collecting 38 disposals, seven effective tackles, nine clearances, five inside 50s and 175 ranking points.
Special mention goes to 16-year-old debutant Jaidi Jackson-Leahy, who accumulated 26 disposals across half-back.
