Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Exclusive

Stats what I'm talkin' about: Bendigo Football Netball League round one

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated April 16 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst midfielder Lachlan Tardrew was the highest rated premier data player in round one of the BFNL. Picture by Adam Bourke
Sandhurst midfielder Lachlan Tardrew was the highest rated premier data player in round one of the BFNL. Picture by Adam Bourke

The Bendigo Advertiser has run its eye over the key round-one team and player stats according to premier data from each game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.