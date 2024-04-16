Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Council

'Drives people crazy': protesters want 50km/h highway speed limit revoked

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 17 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters want a new 50 km/h zone between Chewton and Castlemaine revoked. Picture by Darren Howe
Protesters want a new 50 km/h zone between Chewton and Castlemaine revoked. Picture by Darren Howe

Two dozen protesters opposing a new 50 km/h zone on the Pyrenees Highway at Chewton have turned up to a Mount Alexander Shire Council meeting, saying the speed limit is "driving people crazy".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.