'He loved the people': Eaglehawk mourns fish and chip shop's Will Gao

Nothing gave Will Gao more pleasure at work than when one of his regulars praised his burgers.
The 60-year-old ran the Borough Fish Shop before dying at an Eaglehawk intersection on April 6, in a collision between a car and a motorbike.
"He loved the people at the shop," his son Phill said as his family prepared for the funeral.
"When regular customers told him his burgers were the best - that made him very happy."
Will's death triggered an outpouring of grief in Eaglehawk, where the Gaos have been part of the community since taking over the business in 2011.
A steady stream of people have left flowers at the door to the shop.
People at other businesses in the area are making sure all bouquets get to Will's family.
Phill said his dad was a kind-hearted man and a hard worker.
"He had a little bit of a temper ... he enjoyed most of the customers and he was a very extroverted person," Phill said.
"Since my parents came to Australia I think they have only taken two months off."
Wen Ming (Will) Gao was born in China and grew up about two hours from Beijing.
He married Jenny in 1987 and came to Melbourne in 1995 to study at Monash University.
"Mum absolutely loves Australia. As soon as she came she fell in love with the weather and everything about her Australian lifestyle," Phill said.
Will's early experiences with people Down Under included as an interpreter for schools and teachers.
He had multiple degrees including in education, mine engineering and business.
The passionate Hawthorn Hawks supporter also loved the card game bridge.
The Bendigo Bridge Club has described him as a talented and astute player who had begun making his mark on its honour board in the year since he began playing regularly.
"He will be sadly missed," the club said in a message to members.
Will was working at a Melbourne milk bar when he and Jenny decided they had had enough of city life.
"They wanted a change of scenery from Melbourne, something a bit slower," Phill said.
"Dad just thought it was a good opportunity to move cities and start afresh."
Will had been rebuilding the business after suffering a heart attack in 2021, which had deeply affected operations.
"He still had a passion for it," Phill said.
Will's funeral is expected to take place at 2pm on April 26 at Bendigo Funerals.
