Police return to scene of double Eaglehawk fatality, deploy drone

Police have returned to the scene of a horror double fatality at Eaglehawk and deployed a drone as they piece together what happened.
Residents living along Averys Road watched investigators deploy the drone as they walked along the block leading to Victoria Street, where a motorbike rider and car driver died late on Saturday, April 7.
Police have remained tight-lipped about the cause of the crash which killed a White Hills Man aged 60, and an Eaglehawk man aged 18.
It is believed the older man owned an Eaglehawk business.
One resident who walked to the crash site from her nearby home on the night described a subdued scene an hour after the collision.
"It was so eerie, so quiet," she said, asking not to be identified.
"I would have thought I would have heard police and others saying 'do this, do that', but I guess may that had already been done," the woman said.
"I just head the sound of people sweeping."
One man the Bendigo Advertiser has spoken to said they heard the crash, which they described as an "almighty bang".
They do not remember hearing the screech of tyres before the crash.
The man - who lives close to the crash site and asked not to be named - was concerned when they discovered a motorbike had been involved.
"I've been worried about that particular intersection because motorcyclists are coming down from the golf course and they are absolutely screaming," they said.
The Advertiser is not suggesting that the motorbike rider killed in the crash was driving irresponsibly and police have not confirmed whether speed contributed to the crash.
Police said they had no further updates on the crash when contacted on Tuesday, April 9.
The man the Advertiser spoke to did not see the bike or car involved in the crash but said the incident underscored their concerns about safety at the intersection.
