Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Explore the niche sport of roller derby where everyone is 'a great sport'

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated April 16 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragon City have competed in their second game of the season
Dragon City have competed in their second game of the season

The 2024 season is in full swing for Bendigo's Dragon City Roller Derby Club as teams played their second round of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.