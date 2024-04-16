Explore the niche sport of roller derby where everyone is 'a great sport'

The 2024 season is in full swing for Bendigo's Dragon City Roller Derby Club as teams played their second round of the year.
Slammerais and Rolling Dead battled it out on April 14 with plenty of thrills and spills featuring in the match.
A roller derby match is a 60-minute game, with two 30-minute halves featuring competitors on roller skates racing around a court while trying to hinder their opponents.
The halves are made up of two-minute jams where five players will be involved in a play - four acting as blockers and one as a jammer.
A jammer scores with each blocker they lap during that two-minute jam.
For round two of the roller derby season, the Slammerais playing in purple defeated the Rolling Dead.
Dragon City Roller Derby president Casey Williams said it was a great turnout for the club and the competition between two of its teams made for a good match.
Williams said the club will be heading to Dayleford on April 20 for the first round of Statewide Stampede, a regional Victorian competition.
She said although a physical sport, everyone is kind and helpful.
"The great thing about roller derby is you can smack someone to the ground as hard as possible and then two seconds later you'll help them get back up again," Williams said.
"It is honestly the loveliest, kindest sport you will ever get to play.
"It is very physical but at the end of the day everyone is such a great sport and even when you play with other clubs everyone is such a great sport."
What's On: Free roller disco in the Hargreaves Mall between 3.30pm and 6pm on April 27. Bring skates and safety gear.
