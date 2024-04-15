'Freak' goal rubs salt into Bendigo City's wounds

Bendigo City FC seniors remain winless after a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Wyndham in State League Five action.
Despite having more of the ball and more chances in front of goal, Bendigo City made the return trip home without a point - much to the dismay of coach Sean Boxshall.
"It was one of those days where we couldn't find the back of the net,'' Boxshall said.
"We controlled the play for most of the day, particularly in the first half when we played them off the park.
"They didn't create many chances and the first goal they scored was from a wayward cross that floated over to the back post, hit the upright and went in. There was nothing we could do about that.
"The second goal they scored was a through ball that was rolling towards our keeper and there was miscommunication between the keeper and the centre-back and no-one went for the ball and Wyndham capitalised. It was frustrating, they should never have scored from that play.
"Sometimes you get those freak goals where a cross becomes a shot and you get some luck. We didn't have the luck go our way."
Bendigo City's lone goal came from the boot of Lewis Merriman in the first half.
He cut inside from the right, beat a couple of opponents and slammed the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle.
It was the highlight of the game for Bendigo.
Young midfielders Darius Thomas and Sam Pitson were best for Bendigo City.
"We had most of the possession, got in the 18-yard box and, unfortunately, we couldn't capitalise on scoring opportunities,'' Boxshall said.
"With fresh players in the team we're just lacking that connection. We need more games under our belt to really gel.
"We've got the bye this weekend, so our next four training sessions will be largely practice matches to try and build on that connection."
Bendigo City only has one point from three games and sit second-last on the ladder.
The positive is they've been competitive against three teams that sit inside the top six on the table.
Lara United is the only team with three wins from three games and Bendigo City is just one win away from the top six.
"It's a much tighter league this year,'' Boxshall said.
"Teams like Surfside Waves (second on the ladder) have improved dramatically.
"By the end of the year there'll probably be four or five teams battling for promotion.
"We're not far away. We need to keep working hard and it will click."
Bendigo City's next game is against Deakin University on April 27 at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.
