Bendigo Foodshare's new warehouse receives $50,000 boost from Hanson

One in three people coming forward needing food relief in Bendigo have not had to ask for help before, highlighting the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having in central Victoria.
To help meet the growing demand is a $50,000 donation to Bendigo Foodshare which aims to keep construction of the charity's new warehouse on schedule, according to its chief executive officer.
Michelle Murphy said since the site of the warehouse was leased in 2022, the cost of development has gone up significantly, but the donation from Hanson was closing the gap.
Bendigo Foodshare provides food for people in the region who are struggling with the cost of living.
Sarah Bellman, the Southern Region general manager at Hanson, said the building material supply company didn't need a second thought to support the development.
"This is a very valuable and long-term project to meet the needs of the community," Ms Bellman said.
"In the Bendigo area, in my time at Hanson, this is one of the largest donations we've done," she said.
"The need for this, and what this offers the community, is something we stand by.
"It was an absolute pleasure for us to be able to contribute back."
Ms Murphy said the high rate of food insecurity in the region "isn't going anywhere" anytime soon.
"One in three people coming forward needing food relief have not come forward before, and around 60 per cent of people getting food relief have some form of employment," Ms Murphy said.
"That's been the situation for the past 12 months. We're not hearing news of that abating at all."
Ms Murphy said agencies which help with food relief are often hampered by the size of their storage facilities.
The new warehouse is expected to triple Bendigo Foodshare's capacity.
"Everyone knows how hard people are doing it with the cost-of-living crisis," Ms Murphy said.
"So to be able to receive more food and to have it here on hand and get it out to the people in need - it's hard to put into words what that means."
Ms Murphy said the $3.9 million build has received around $1.4 million from the state government, with the rest raised through corporate, trade and services and community donations.
"We've raised over $800,000 from your mum and dad donors out there," she said.
"This is to be owned by the community. It's been built through the generosity of our community."
