Hit Bendigo musical Robot Song to take self-acceptance message to the world

Bendigo's Arena Theatre Co is taking their hit musical Robot Song on tour across New Zealand and Canada.
Robot Song follows the story of 11-year-old Juniper, who receives a letter from her schoolmates voting her the most hated person in school.
The musical won the 2019 Helpmann Award for Best Presentation for Children and Young People after it was first performed at Arena Theatre Co in 2018.
The show will be performed in Hastings and New Plymouth in New Zealand in April before travelling to Ottawa, Toronto and Surrey in Canada in May.
Jolyon James, the writer, designer and director of the show, was inspired to create it after his son was diagnosed with autism.
"We had to rework out how to best parent him because he experienced the world in such a unique, beautiful way," Mr James said.
"Because I'm an artist, I kind of threw creativity in his path and found that creativity was the most clear form of communication that we would have with him."
After his son was diagnosed, Mr James joined a community of parents of children with autism.
It was there that he met the parents of a child who received a letter similar to the one Juniper receives in Robot Song.
"I thought, I might receive that letter one day or Dash, my son, might receive it. I better know what to do," Mr James said.
"Robot Song is really the antidote to those letters. It's a celebration of difference."
"The show doesn't say just be happy or just pretend that all they're jealous of you or all the classic things that parents say. It is a really practical, fundamental thing - saying this letter only exists because you're wonderful."
