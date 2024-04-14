Bendigo protestors block Thales facility in support of Palestinians

A group of protestors have blockaded the entrance gate of the Thales weapons manufacturing hub in Bendigo.
The protest is apart of a global show of support for the people of Palestine and West Papua taking place on April 15 across six continents.
The group are blockading the factory as they allege it is complicit in producing weapons and armaments that are being used by the Israeli Defence Forces and the Indonesian Government in their conflicts against Palestinians and West Papuans respectively.
One of the protestors, Danica, said the group gathered to show support for the people of Gaza suffering under an Israeli assault.
Danica said it was great that Australians and people living in Bendigo felt compelled to show their support to try and stop the conflict.
"We are here in solidarity with the people suffering the atrocities happening in Palestine," she said.
"I'd despair if I lived in a country where no one spoke up, to know that my fellow countrymen are here in solidarity and here to speak up for people that are being slaughtered and ethnically cleansed, there is no words."
Danica accused Thales of working closely with another arms manufacturer, Elbit Systems, to supply drones to Israel.
The conflict in Gaza started on October 7 when armed militants from Gaza stormed across the man-made Israeli border.
In the months following that attack, tens-of-thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by the Israelis including an Australia aid worker and scores of children.
On April 15 other cities expected to hosts protests of solidarity include London, New York, Melbourne and Taipei.
The group will blockade Bendigo's Thales facility for the remainder of April 15.
