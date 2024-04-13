Pro-Palestine protesters plan return to blockade Bendigo Thales factory

Protesters will again gather at North Bendigo's Thales factory as part of a worldwide coordinated campaign to disrupt organisations "complicit" in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Activists Wage Peace - Disrupt War Bendigo said the blockade on Monday, April 15 would be signify an escalation from past "symbolic rallies" to a demonstration that "causes pain in the economy".
Thales' joint venture with homegrown Israeli weapons company Elbit Systems meant the defence manufacturer was "profiting" from the conflict, organisers said.
Similar protests were planned for over 50 cities including London, New York City and Taipei, where organisers would blockade "major points in the economy" in solidarity with Palestine.
The rallies would condemn the Israeli government for its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip which its health ministry said has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.
Israel invaded the enclave following a Hamas-led attack on its citizens on October 7 which saw the deaths of about 1200 people and the capture of 240 hostages.
Central Vic Climate Action would support Monday's blockade at the North Bendigo factory to highlight the war's contribution to the climate crisis.
"Israeli fighter jets, tanks and other military equipment bombarding Palestinians are fueling the profits of major fossil fuel companies such as BP, ExxonMobil and Shell," a spokesperson for Central Vic Climate Action said.
More than 100 protestors gathered outside the Thales factory in North Bendigo on December 5, 2023 and called on the defence manufacturer to stop supplying arms which they said fuel overseas conflicts.
