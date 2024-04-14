Bendigo Advertisersport
HDFNL: Saints put Cats to sword early on way to 68-point win

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 14 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 1:24pm
White Hills celebrates a goal in Saturday night's 31-point win at home over Mount Pleasant. Picture by Adam Bourke
White Hills celebrates a goal in Saturday night's 31-point win at home over Mount Pleasant. Picture by Adam Bourke

HEATHCOTE unleashed a brilliant first quarter that paved the way for the Saints' comfortable win over Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.

Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

