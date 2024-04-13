SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Strathfieldsaye 13.18 (96) def South Bendigo 19.8 (68).
Eaglehawk 11.12 (79) def Golden Square 9.5 (59).
Sandhurst 25.21 (171) def Kangaroo Flat 4.5 (29).
Leitchville-Gunbower 8.12 (60) def Colbinabbin 8.6 (54).
Heathcote 16.12 (108) def LBU 5.10 (40).
North Bendigo 19.14 (128) def Elmore 10.10 (70).
White Hills 12.15 (87) def Mount Pleasant 8.8 (56).
Maiden Gully YCW 8.14 (62) def Calivil United 7.8 (50).
Bridgewater 15.13 (103) def Newbridge 12.10 (82).
Marong 22.23 (155) def Mitiamo 1.2 (8).
BL-Serpentine 17.10 (112) def Pyramid Hill 14.13 (97).
Sea Lake Nandaly 18.11 (119) def Boort 12.6 (78).
Wedderburn 20.7 (127) def St Arnaud 6.2 (38).
Birchip-Watchem 17.6 (108) def Nullawil 13.6 (84).
Donald 12.14 (86) def Wycheproof-Narraport 9.5 (59).
Natte Bealiba 26.13 (169) def Avoca 4.7 (31).
Navarre 15.12 (102) def Campbells Creek 3.3 (21).
Dunolly 13.10 (88) def Newstead 10.8 (68).
Lexton 8.8 (56) def Maldon 7.10 (52).
Harcourt 6.8 (44) def Carisbrook 4.11 (35).
A GRADE: South Bendigo 36 def Strathfieldsaye 33, Eaglehawk 44 def Golden Square 33, Sandhurst 46 def Kangaroo Flat 39.
A RESERVE: Eaglehawk 46 def Golden Square 39, Strathfieldsaye 57 def South Bendigo 40, Sandhurst 44 def Kangaroo Flat 40.
B GRADE: Eaglehawk 41 def Golden Square 35, Strathfieldsaye 56 def South Bendigo 42, Sandhurst 48 def Kangaroo Flat 41.
B RESERVE: Strathfieldsaye 49 def South Bendigo 40, Sandhurst 42 def Kangaroo Flat 32, Eaglehawk 54 def Golden Square 18.
17-UNDER: Golden Square 73 def Eaglehawk 15, Strathfieldsaye 35 def South Bendigo 32, Sandhurst 46 def Kangaroo Flat 14.
A GRADE: Leitchville-Gunbower 54 def Colbinabbin 46, Elmore 52 def North Bendigo 41, Heathcote 51 def LBU 39, White Hills 56 def Mount Pleasant 22.
A RESERVE: Colbinabbin 58 def Leitchville-Gunbower 46, Elmore 41 def North Bendigo 31, LBU 52 def Heathcote 36, White Hills 50 def Mount Pleasant 41.
B GRADE: LBU 54 def Heathcote 23, North Bendigo 50 def Elmore 40, Leitchville-Gunbower 63 def Colbinabbin 37, White Hills 45 def Mount Pleasant 28.
B RESERVE: LBU 47 def Heathcote 19, Colbinabbin 43 def Leitchville-Gunbower 28, White Hills 47 def Mount Pleasant 33, North Bendigo 44 def Elmore 34.
UNDER-17: Elmore 46 def North Bendigo 23, Leitchville-Gunbower 74 def Colbinabbin 28, Mount Pleasant 52 def White Hills 26.
UNDER-15: LBU 66 def Heathcote 25, Elmore 48 def North Bendigo 9, Leitchville-Gunbower 31 def Colbinabbin 22, Mount Pleasant 64 def White Hills 16.
UNDER-13: LBU 24 def Heathcote 13, Elmore 40 def North Bendigo 3, Leitchville-Gunbower 63 def Colbinabbin 2, Mount Pleasant 28 def White Hills 9.
A GRADE: Newbridge 37 def Bridgewater 26, Pyramid Hill 60 def BL-Serpentine 45, Maiden Gully YCW 58 def Calivil United 36, Mitiamo 76 def Marong 38.
B GRADE: Marong 65 def Mitiamo 45, Newbridge 58 def Bridgewater 27, Pyramid Hill 42 def BL-Serpentine 25, Maiden Gully YCW 54 def Calivil United 42.
C GRADE: Marong 38 def Mitiamo 36, Newbridge 36 def Bridgewater 32, Pyramid Hill 52 def BL-Serpentine 28, Maiden Gully YCW 61 def Calivil United 27.
C RESERVE: Newbridge 38 def Bridgewater 30, Pyramid Hill 44 def BL-Serpentine 32, Marong 60 def Mitiamo 19.
17-UNDER: Bridgewater 76 def Newbridge 9, Maiden Gully YCW 49 def Calivil United 38, Pyramid Hill 56 def BL-Serpentine 30.
15-UNDER: BL-Serpentine 27 def Pyramid Hill 14, Marong 36 def Mitiamo 19, Calivil United 52 def Maiden Gully YCW 31.
13-UNDER: Calivil United 34 def Maiden Gully YCW 6, Marong 56 def Mitiamo 7, BL-Serpentine 15 def Pyramid Hill 7.
A GRADE: Donald 62 def Wycheproof-Narraport 24, Boort 47 def Sea Lake Nandaly 30, Wedderburn 68 def St Arnaud 27, Nullawil 43 def Birchip-Watchem 33.
B GRADE: Donald 67 def Wycheproof-Narraport 21, Birchip-Watchem 35 def Nullawil 22, Sea Lake Nandaly 54 def Boort 50, Wedderburn 76 def St Arnaud 25.
C GRADE: Boort 51 def Sea lake Nandaly 28, Donald 27 def Wycheproof-Narraport 15, Nullawil 33 def Birchip-Watchem 20, Wedderburn 67 def St Arnaud 34.
C RESERVE: Wedderburn 65 def St Arnaud 26, Nullawil 75 def Birchip-Watchem 12.
17-UNDER A: Birchip-Watchem 36 def Nullawil 24, St Arnaud 50 def Wedderburn 26, Sea Lake Nandaly 26 def Boort 23, Donald 27 def Wycheproof-Narraport 19.
14-UNDER A: Sea Lake Nandaly 20 def Boort 15, Birchip-Watchem 30 def Nullawil 16, St Arnaud 34 def Wedderburn 4, Donald 35 def Wycheproof-Narraport 5.
14-UNDER B: St Arnaud 23 def Wedderburn 10, Boort 14 def Sea Lake Nandaly 2.
