Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bendigo Braves continue winning form against Geelong United

AB
By Adam Bourke
April 13 2024 - 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rowan Mackenize put on a shooting show against Geelong United. Picture by Darren Howe
Rowan Mackenize put on a shooting show against Geelong United. Picture by Darren Howe

The Bendigo Braves men and women proved too good for Geelong United in Friday night's NBL1 South double-header in Geelong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.