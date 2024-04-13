Bendigo Braves continue winning form against Geelong United

The Bendigo Braves men and women proved too good for Geelong United in Friday night's NBL1 South double-header in Geelong.
A three-point barrage from guard Rowan Mackenzie lifted the Bendigo Braves men to an impressive seven-point road win.
In his first season with the Braves after relocating from WA, Mackenzie was 7-8 from behind the three-point arc in the 88-81 victory.
The shooting guard finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
For the second match in a row, the Braves received a timely boost off the bench from their young talent, with Lachlan O'Brien scoring 17 points and Billy Smythe adding 11 points.
Andrew Robinson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Koch Bar had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Braves' win was set up by a brilliant second quarter when they outscored the home side 28-11.
The Braves led by 16 at the main break and then withstood a late Geelong charge where United got within five points with one minute remaining.
The women's clash was a high-scoring shootout.
The Braves cracked the ton in recording a 107-88 victory.
Opals squad member Amy Atwell only played 26 minutes, but scored 33 points on 15-29 shooting.
Centre Meg McKay was far more efficient in scoring 24 points on 7-12 shooting from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line.
McKay also pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds.
Cassidy McLean and Ally Wilson both had 14 points, seven rebounds anf six assists, while Ciatlin Richardson scored 10 points off the bench.
The Braves men and women are on the road again on Sunday afternoon to play the Casey Cavaliers.
