Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Pioneers well-placed to be more competitive in 2024: Kennedy

AB
By Adam Bourke
April 12 2024 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After an injury-interrupted 2023 season, Lucia Painter is back on deck for the Pioneers.
After an injury-interrupted 2023 season, Lucia Painter is back on deck for the Pioneers.

Bendigo Pioneers girls coach Whitney Kennedy is confident her side will improve markedly this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.