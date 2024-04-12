Pioneers well-placed to be more competitive in 2024: Kennedy

Bendigo Pioneers girls coach Whitney Kennedy is confident her side will improve markedly this year.
The Pioneers play their opening Coates Talent League girls game on Sunday against the Calder Cannons at the QEO and eight new players will make their under-18 debut.
Jayda Lockwood, Scarlett Ward, Lavinia Cox, Tahlia Kendall, Tessa Skipper, Sam Johnston, Scout Carmody and Kasey Camera have been rewarded for good form in the pre-season.
"We've got more depth this year, more height and we're fitter and faster,'' Kennedy said.
"We played an intra club practice match up at Pyramid Hill a few weeks ago and it was really exciting. I think anyone who saw us play last year, and watched the intra-club game, would note the real difference in skill level, competitiveness and the depth we've been able to obtain.
"We had a great hit-out against Murray Bushrangers a couple of weeks ago which reaffirmed what we'd seen in the intra-club. Hopefully, we can translate all the work we've done in our pre-season phase into our in-season phase.
"We're in a much better place this year with our list. The group is incredibly well connected and they're really enjoying their training and opportunity to be around each other multiple times a week.
"In any junior sport, particularly with girls, if they're happy it translates to what you see on the field."
The Pioneers have a new-look leadership group this year.
Midfielder Lucia Painter and key forward Lexi Gregor will co-captain the team, while Eliza Coutts, Sasha Pearce and Jemmika Douglas are joint vice-captains and Ava Bibby and Olivia Lacy are emerging leaders.
"The leaders were nominated by their peers,'' Kennedy said.
"We went through a really good process which enabled the girls to make an informed choice.
"It started back at our pre-season camp, which was a real turning point for this group.
"We had Liz Quinn, who is head of leadership and culture with Richmond's women's footy program, come in and do some work with the girls.
"We have a seven-person leadership group with Lucia and Lexi heading it as co-captains. Having three joint vice-captains and two emerging leaders shows the investment we're making in our leadership not only for this year, but for the years ahead."
The Pioneers' squad to play the Calder Cannons at the QEO on Sunday from noon:
B: Lola Modoo, Caitlin Evans, Nadia Peebles
Hb: Olivia Lacy, Eliza Coutts, Jemmika Douglas
C: Lavinia Cox, Lucia Painter, Jayda Lockwood
Hf: Gabby Drage, Lexi Gregor, Issy Boulton
F: Tessa Skipper, Sam Johnston, Kasey Camera
Foll: Sienna Hobbs, Jasmine Short, Ella Jeffrey
Inter: Shaleah Cooper, Scout Carmody, Scarlett Ward, Tahlia Kendall, Ava Bibby
