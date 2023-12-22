New beginnings for Bendigo Pioneers draftees Keck and Fullerton

For the past three years, Bendigo Pioneers teammates Keely Fullerton and Lila Keck have been together in the Coates Talent League trenches.
They've been through the wins and losses, standout performances and down games, injuries and recovery together, but the time has come for the pair to fly the Pioneers coop and start their own separate journeys.
While all draftee's beginnings are the same, having to endear themselves to new teammates and coaches for Keck and Fullerton, the journeys they are set to embark on will at least be geographically different.
Carlton took Pioneers captain Keck at pick seven - the club she singled out as her preferred destination pre-draft - while Fullerton won't have the comforts of home and will head to Queensland, having been selected by Gold Coast at pick 36.
Heading interstate holds no concern for Fullerton, who turns 19 in late January and has already spent a year at La Trobe University.
"I definitely feel excited for the new experience, and I've chased down my dream now, so I'm just looking forward to getting up there," Fullerton said.
"I feel like I'm well suited to going interstate as I'm a bit older than the other girls and have had a year at University, so I'm 12 months ahead of most draftees in that sense."
Kennedy said playing footy in Queensland will do wonders for the agile winger.
"It will be great for Keely to go interstate, and I'm stoked she's moving because it will be a fantastic opportunity for her to grow as a footballer and person," Kennedy said.
"Gold Coast have been brilliant to work with, and the biggest thing I said to clubs at the start of the year is no matter where these girls land, we want to see them in good spaces, and our three draftees (Fullerton, Keck and Bryde O'Rourke) are all at three brilliant programs."
Fullerton will still have a taste of home, though, linking up with Bendigo's Jacqueline Dupuy.
The Suns co-vice-captain is sure to have a significant influence on Fullerton and was one of the first to reach out.
"I met up with Jacqui (Dupuy) this week for coffee, which was really cool being a fellow Bendigo girl," Fullerton said.
"Having her at the same club will be a massive help for me, and I think she's going to be my locker buddy."
Fullerton spent the night at home watching the Draft on Fox Footy surrounded by family and friends.
It was a nerve-racking few hours for Fullerton, who had to wait until pick 36 before being selected by the Suns.
"By the time it got to pick 36, I began to wonder whether I was actually going to be drafted, but I did have a little suspicion the Suns might select me, and I was just so glad the nerves were over," Fullerton said.
"They (Gold Coast) only started to show interest a week out from the Draft.
"I was on a boat in Hervey Bay heading across to Fraser Island when I got a call saying the Suns are really interested and want to talk to you."
While Fullerton was waiting patiently on the couch, Keck was enjoying the glitz and glamour of Marvel Stadium, having been invited to attend the Draft in person.
The Blues selected Keck with pick seven, a dream come true for the small forward who nominated to stay in Victoria and yearned to play for a big Melbourne club.
"I'm just grateful for the opportunity to go anywhere, but Carlton was definitely my first preference," Keck said.
"I had no idea that's where I would end up, so to be selected by the Blues and play alongside someone like Kerryn Peterson from Bendigo, plus a couple of other girls I'm friends with from Vic Country, is a dream placing."
It was almost written in the stars that Keck would land at the Blues.
Kennedy recounted a story from earlier in the year when the Pioneers travelled to Ikon Park.
"Lila said all along she wanted to go to Carlton," Kennedy said.
"We went down to Ikon Park with the team on the V-Line for a day trip, and Kerryn Peterson met us there with the coaching staff, and Lila told one of our coaches she could see herself playing here, so it's worked out perfectly."
The icing on a perfect draft night cake for Keck came when Bendigo sporting star and Blues captain Kerryn Peterson presented the energetic livewire her jumper.
"I should have caught on because she (Peterson) gave me a bit of eye contact just before they read out the selection," Keck said.
"But we've been in contact for a while now and have a special connection, so I think going into that environment with the leadership she brings will be amazing."
Keck was invited to meet the playing group the following day for a luncheon at Ikon Park.
"It was really kind of the Carlton Football Club to put on a lunch for me and my family," Keck said.
"I met most of the high-performance coaching staff and a lot of players who took the time of day to come in during their off-season and get to know me and family."
Meanwhile, Fullerton will head up North in early January for a short period to get acquainted at the Suns before returning on January 31 to move in with her host family.
