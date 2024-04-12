Lucas Herbert's hot form continues at Axedale Pro-Am

A 10-under par 61 one day, a seven-under par 62 the next.
Lucas Herbert showed the gulf in class between the Australasian Tour Pro-Am series and a top 100 player in the world when he completed the Neangar Park-Axedale double on Friday.
Herbert backed up Thursday's Neangar Park win by shooting 62 at Axedale to win by four shots from Cameron Kelly and Euan Walters.
His Axedale round included eight birdies and one bogey, giving him a total of one eagle, 17 birdies and two bogeys in 36 holes of golf in two days in his hometown.
After a few quiet drinks with friends on Thursday night to mark his return home and his Neangar Park success, Herbert continued where he left off by making a birdie on the first at Axedale.
Herbert made light work of the tricky front pin position on the short par-three.
His wedge finished pin high, two metres to the left and he had few issues in holing the putt.
After a par on the second, Herbert produced a superb five-wood off the tee on the short par-four third.
His eagle putt narrowly missed to the right, but his tap-in birdie gave him a solid foundation to build from.
He cruised to three-under through four holes when he made another birdie on the par-five fourth.
Herbert worked his way out of trouble after a couple of loose tee shots on the fifth and sixth holes and then put a gap between himself and the field by posting back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth.
Birdies on 10 and 11 lifted him to seven-under par and the course record of 59 looked under threat.
It wasn't to be. He did get to eight-under par through 15 holes before a bogey on the 17th put paid to his hopes of breaking 60.
An eagle on the par-four eighth hole was the highlight of the day for Herbert's playing partner Kris Mueck.
The Bendigo professional, who holds the Axedale course record, shot an even-par 69 to finish tied for sixth.
The Axedale layout was in terrific condition and the short, tight track tested the professionals.
Just five players in the field of 46 finished under-par for the day.
