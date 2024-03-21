Why two proud clubs are joining forces to consolidate their future

A potential NCFL super-team is set to enter the competition in 2025 after Nullawil and Wycheproof-Narraport agreed to amalgamate.
Member votes held last week were passed, which will see last season's runners-up Nullawil and predicted 2024 finalists Wycheproof-Narraport join forces.
The Bendigo Advertiser spoke to club officials behind the decision, and the reasoning for the merge is one that has become all too familiar across country footy.
While both sides have had strong, recent senior football success, a lack of volunteers and youngsters coming through the junior system has forced their hands.
Demons committee member Rory White has been heavily involved in discussions and said the time was right to make the tough call.
"The population at Wycheproof is not sustainable for us to go it alone, and Nullawil is in a similar position," White said.
"Both clubs have had good recent success at the senior level, and if the status quo was kept, that would continue for a few more years, but down the track, that would be more doubtful.
"Not a lot has changed in the NCFL's junior footy structure for 40 years, so without any changes, this is how we can adapt to survive and allow our kids to play for their towns."
The Demons and Maroons also previously discussed the proposition in 2019 before talks fell through.
Since those talks, the Maroons have enjoyed one of the most successful periods in the club's history.
Before moving to the NCFL in 2023, where they made the grand final in their maiden campaign, the Maroons three-peated in the Golden Rivers League.
That on-field success posed questions as to why the Maroons would need to amalgamate.
However, as president Grant Kelly explained, the club's long-term viability has been in peril.
"Wycheproof has been seeking a merger in the past couple of years, and we thought if we didn't jump in, we'd miss the boat," Kelly said.
"Our recent on-field success definitely came up in the arguments, but as we explained to our members, we could continue with that for three years, no worries, but could we go for another ten? Probably not.
"Ideally, we could have lasted a bit longer, but if we had waited, there might not have been an offer, so in the end, the vote to merge was comfortably passed."
A merger between two clubs usually always proves divisive.
Early indications were that would be the case here, but according to both White and Kelly, the reaction has been largely positive.
"I think the Wycheproof community, in particular, have understood we've been actively seeking an amalgamation for a long time," White said.
"There are a few diehards who don't think we need it, but overall, a large portion of the community knows we need to do something."
Kelly had similar thoughts.
"It's been a quick change in a lot of ways, but the process has been ongoing, and the two parties have worked well together to bring the information back to the members," Kelly said.
"The initial response was split, but since the vote, it's been embraced, and I believe that will continue throughout the season as people discuss it."
Much like the Maroons, who have employed the services of Bendigo footy coaching legend Darryl Wilson this season, along with a host of big signings, the Demons are expected to be among the contenders come September.
They have brought in half a dozen high-class players, and former premiership coach Wayne Mitrovic has re-joined the club as its senior footy coach.
Whether the off-field dealings affect both playing groups' focus remains to be seen, but Mitrovic said his job won't change.
"For me, it's just business as usual, trying to get everyone focused for round one," Mitrovic said.
"Of course, the players have been talking about it, but their general consensus is that this decision is a positive one.
"There's always rivalry between close towns, but we understand the struggles for numbers, volunteers, recruiting and kids."
A working group will be established with members of both clubs to discuss several options regarding the name, colours, structure, etc.
These options will be presented to Maroons and Demons supporters in due course.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.