Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Why two proud clubs are joining forces to consolidate their future

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated March 21 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wycheproof-Narraport and Nullawil have agreed to a merger for the 2024 season and beyond. Pictures by Blake Lee
Wycheproof-Narraport and Nullawil have agreed to a merger for the 2024 season and beyond. Pictures by Blake Lee

A potential NCFL super-team is set to enter the competition in 2025 after Nullawil and Wycheproof-Narraport agreed to amalgamate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Your one-stop shop for this year's football and netball previews
Mount Pleasant's Mitch Rovers and Mitiamo's Amelia Ludeman.
Adam Bourke, Luke West, Kieran Iles and Nathan Spicer
No comments

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.