Daniels, Dellavedova in Boomers' Olympic squad

BENDIGO'S Dyson Daniels is in contention to represent Australia at the Olympic Games for the first time later this year.
Daniels has been named in the Australian Boomers' initial 22-player squad for the Paris Olympics that begin in late July.
The Boomers' Olympic squad also features another player with a strong Bendigo connection - Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova, a former Bendigo Brave junior player.
Dellavedova - now playing with Melbourne United in the NBL following an NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings - was part of the Boomers' team that won Olympic bronze in Tokyo in 2021.
Dellavedova, 33, is one of 10 players from the 2021 Olympic bronze medal team who has been named in the squad along with Joe Ingles, Patty Mills, Josh Green, Matisse Thybulle, Dante Exum, Jock Landale, Chris Goulding, Duop Reath and Nick Kay
Meanwhile, Daniels is playing his second season in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 21-year-old suffered a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee in mid-February and missed 21 games before returning just under a fortnight ago.
Daniels is averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in the 58 games he has played this season for the Pelicans, who in the final week of the regular season have a 47-32 record and are fighting to hold the sixth seed in the western conference and avoid the play-in tournament.
A notable absence in the Boomers' squad is Ben Simmons due to a back injury that has brought an early end to his NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Boomers' 2024 journey to the Olympics has already included a game in Bendigo in February when Australia defeated Korea 85-71 at Red Energy Arena on February 22.
One of the stars for the Boomers that night was DJ Vasiljevic (14 points, eight rebounds), who has been named in the squad, as has seven-foot-three Rocco Zikarsky, who made his international debut in the Bendigo game.
The Boomers, to be coached by Brian Goorjian, are in Group A of the men's basketball at the Olympics where at this stage their only confirmed opponent is Canada.
Australian Boomers 2024 Olympic squad - Chris Goulding, Dante Exum, DJ Vasiljevic, Duop Reath, Dyson Daniels, Jack McVeigh, Jack White, Jock Landale, Joe Ingles, Johnny Furphy, Sam Froling, Josh Giddey, Josh Green, Keanu Pinder, Matisse Thybulle, Matthew Dellavedova, Nick Kay, Patty Mills, Rocco Zikarsky, Will Magnay, Will McDowell-White, Xavier Cooks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.