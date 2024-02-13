Bendigo Advertisersport
Cruel injury blow for NBA guard Dyson Daniels

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 13 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 1:47pm
Picture by Getty Images
Picture by Getty Images

BENDIGO-BORN NBA guard Dyson Daniels is facing an extended period on the sidelines after being diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee.

