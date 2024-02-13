Cruel injury blow for NBA guard Dyson Daniels

BENDIGO-BORN NBA guard Dyson Daniels is facing an extended period on the sidelines after being diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee.
The New Orleans Pelicans said on Monday (Tuesday AEDT) they were evaluating treatment options for the former Bendigo Braves guard.
No timeline was provided for his return to basketball.
The cruel injury blow has put Daniels' Olympics dream in doubt, with the usual recovery time for a meniscus tear between three and six months.
The Boomers' pre-Olympic camp in Melbourne starts in early July. It will include multiple warm-up games.
Daniels, who represented Australia at last year's World Cup in Japan, was considered a strong chance to gain selection in the team to be coached by Brian Goorjian.
Paris will host this year's Olympics from July 26 to August 11.
Daniels has appeared in 52 games for the Pelicans this season, including 15 starts.
In nearly 22 minutes per game, he is averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals.
He ranks 10th in the NBA in steals.
Daniels scored seven points and had one rebound in his most recent performance, a 122-139 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday (AEDT).
Following Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pelicans have 28 regular season games left.
