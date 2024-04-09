BFNL 2024 football season preview: Golden Square

No team in recent BFNL memory has had a more heavily scrutinised off-season than what Golden Square experienced in the past six months.
The high-profile coaching change from club legend Christian Carter to assistant and reserves coach Brad Eaton was arguably the biggest Bendigo footy story of 2023.
It was the prelude to a mass exodus of the Bulldogs' best talent, including skipper Jack Geary, Braydon Vaz, Hamish Morcom, Jake Thrum, Joel Brett, Liam Barrett, Liam Duguid, Matt Compston (retired), Ryan Hartley, and Zavier Murley.
Eaton, to date, has navigated a tricky situation with calmness and a quiet confidence that should be admired.
While there is no doubt many people were more than unhappy with how the Carter sacking unfolded, the word is, the most important stakeholders - the playing group - are big fans of Eaton.
ALL THE TALK HAS BEEN SURROUNDING THE BLOKES WHO'VE LEFT, BUT WHO HAS YOU BROUGHT IN?
"Dylan Hird is back at the club after spending a season with Eaglehawk.
"He managed to get his body right last year, having had injury problems prior, and he's continued on with a full pre-season.
"He's pretty dynamic and can play in most parts of the ground.
"It's an excellent opportunity for Dylan to step up and take on more of a senior role in the side.
"Kai Daniels is returning to footy after having a lot of time off.
"Kai is very raw, but there's not many six-foot-four guys with the athleticism he has got.
"He could roll in and play every position, but it will take time.
"His ceiling is probably above everyone else's, but he is still in the infancy in terms of his development.
"Kyle Stevens has come across from Merbein, and I forecast he'll play that role Jake Thrum did as a running half-back as he's a good ball-user.
"Jordan Rosengren and Luke Holt from Wedderburn are the other two main inclusions."
TOM TOMA AND RICKY MONTI HAVE CRACKED INTO ESSENDON'S VFL SIDE - HOW OFTEN WILL WE SEE THEM IN THE BFNL THIS SEASON?
"It's a wait-and-see proposition.
"Tom has been arguably their best player across the opening fortnight, which is fantastic, and we've had some good reports back from the Essendon coaches after Ricky completed a strong pre-season with them.
"We're fully supportive of those guys trying to play at the highest level, and early on, I doubt we'll see much of them, but in the second half of 2024, we'll see what their aspirations are regarding whether they want to play the season out in the VFL."
WHO IS GOING TO STEP UP TO FILL THE CLASS AND LEADERSHIP VOID LEFT BY YOUR DEPARTED STARS?
"We definitely need a lift in leadership across the board.
"There are a few players who may have been riding the coattails of our previous guys and will now be required to contribute beyond their on-field roles.
"Jayden Burke is our co-captain with Toma, and he's taken that role on with aplomb, but we are looking for the big growth to come from a few younger guys who've now played a few years of senior footy.
"The opportunity to step up, show some guidance and bring a group with a lot of new faces together is there for them.
"Jack Stewart and Zack Shelton have been impressive in that regard across the pre-season."
ARE YOU CONFIDENT WITH YOUR DEPTH?
"We've got plenty of guys who can contribute at senior level.
"If we cop a truckload of injuries, it's a next-man-up mentality, and I believe if we're required to fall back into our under-18 and reserves pool, they'll stand up."
FROM ALL REPORTS, THE YOUNGER PLAYERS LOVE BEING COACHED BY YOU, AND THEY'RE GOING TO GET A FAIR CRACK THIS YEAR - HOW BIG OF A FOCUS IS ON DEVELOPING SQUARE'S NEXT GENERATION?
"It's something that's important for sustained success at any club.
"We haven't had the opportunity to get many kids through the senior side recently due to how strong our list has been.
"But at the same time, they've got to earn it, and to their credit, the younger guys have put the work in so far.
"You want to unearth the next Jack Geary from your home club, and we all want the next senior captain to come from our junior program."
IT WOULD BE UNDERSTANDABLE WITH SO MUCH CHANGE IF IT TAKES TIME TO GEL - DO YOU THINK THAT WILL BE THE CASE?
"There will be some bumps in the road, and we can't shy away from that.
"It's been noticeable we've had a good pre-season, but at the same time, there is that connection and innate understanding of how your teammates play in a settled side that we'll need to develop."
WILL YOU MAKE ANY CHANGES TO THE WAY YOU PLAY?
"It was a pretty solid game plan last year.
"We've had a good defensive structure for a while now and Christian (Carter) brought a bit more flare on offence which the guys relished.
"I'd like to say we're going to be different and try new things, but it's going to be a work in progress, and we'll develop the way we play throughout the year based on the outcomes."
