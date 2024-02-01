Flag in the bag, Monti relishing next challenge with Dons in VFL

HAVING ticked off a childhood dream of playing in a senior premiership with Golden Square, Ricky Monti has now set his sights on proving himself at VFL level.
And he will have that chance to do just that at Essendon, with the Bombers' VFL side having signed Monti for the 2024 season.
Monti admits to being somewhat apprehensive about making the move when the first approach from Essendon came shortly after last year's flag success with Golden Square, but it didn't take the 20-year-old long to realise he'd made the right decision when accepting the opportunity.
One of the young stars of Golden Square's run to last year's Bendigo league senior premiership, since joining Essendon's VFL program Monti has not only lapped up every minute of the experience, but had a number of pinch yourself moments competing against the likes of Zach Merrett, Darcy Parish, Jye Caldwell, Mason Redman, Dyson Heppell and Jake Stringer in match simulation involving the Bombers' AFL-listed players.
"I was a bit iffy at the start when Essendon first made contact," Monti said this week.
"I was happy playing locally, but then I thought I'm only 20 and don't want to regret it when I'm older, so I went in there to have a go and have managed to train alright."
This year's Essendon VFL team is being coached by Blake Caracella - an AFL premiership player with both Essendon (2000) and Brisbane (2003).
"There is a whole new coaching staff this year. Blake Caracella is coach and Michael Hurley and Travis Cloke are both involved as well (as development coaches) and have been awesome," Monti said.
"I've done five or six sessions with the AFL boys and that has been massive.
"I was a bit nervous at the start, but they are a good bunch of blokes and I knew Jye Caldwell a bit and Jake Stringer is from Bendigo, so that has helped make it a bit easier.
"The past few times with the AFL boys have been pretty full-on in terms of match simulation. I've got in the midfield a bit up against the likes of Todd Goldstein (ruckman), Darcy Parish, Zach Merrett and Jye Caldwell and that has been pretty surreal.
"You can definitely tell it's their full-time job and it has been great to see how they go about their positioning on the field and their footy smarts.
"I've played on Caldwell and Parish in the midfield and when I played half-forward I had Mason Redman and Dyson Heppell playing on me and when I was at half-back I was on Jake Stringer for a while, so I was a bit worried there that he might kick a few on me, but it has all been a great experience."
Pacy midfielder Monti is no stranger to VFL football having already had a taste of it two years ago with the GWS Giants while he was on the Bendigo Pioneers' list.
"That was two years ago and a great experience to get a taste," Monti said.
"Even just from training from start with Essendon to now, I feel I've gained so much more in terms of skill and knowledge of the game and professionalism."
Monti was part of the Essendon VFL team that last week travelled to the Northern Territory to play the NT representative team in a practice match.
Monti spent the bulk of the night playing in the midfield in a Bombers' team that also included his Golden Square premiership team-mate of last year, Tom Toma.
The Northern Territory Buffaloes won the game by 32 points in what was Essendon's first competitive hit-out of the pre-season.
While he will be part of Essendon's VFL squad this year, Monti will remain aligned with what is going to be very much a new-look Golden Square side in its BFNL premiership defence this year.
Golden Square is home for Monti having been involved with the club since his AusKick days and last year savouring one of his most cherished moments - winning a senior flag with the Bulldogs.
Monti was one of Golden Square's most consistent performers in its 2023 premiership season.
He played all 21 games, featured in the Bulldogs' best players 14 times and averaged 26 possessions, four marks, five clearances and five tackles in a season that culminated with a six-point grand final win over arch-rival Sandhurst.
"I look back on it now a few months on and it's just unreal to win a premiership with Square," Monti said.
"I remember I was a water boy when Square won the last couple of premierships during their run of five in a row (2009-13), so to play in one with the likes of Jack Geary, Jon Coe and Matt Compston who were playing back then was just awesome.
"And Christian (Carter, premiership coach) has been really good to me over the past few years, so it was good to get one with him as well.
"The grand final feels like a bit of a blur, but when that final siren went after they had the ball in their 50 for the last 10 minutes... we were lucky to get over the line.
"Going up into the grandstand to get a medal after the game, it was just surreal."
With the 2023 premiership behind him, but memories that will last forever from it, Monti is squarely focused now on not only making his mark in the VFL with the Bombers, but keeping his dream of playing AFL football alive.
"That's the aim. I said to myself over the next few years I'll give it the best crack I can and you just never know what can happen," Monti said.
"I've had some good feedback from some of the AFL coaches. It's obviously a big step, but I'm still only 20 and have plenty of time to keep improving, so you just never know."
