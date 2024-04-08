Footy structure change: AFLCV Commission out, region council in

Football governance in central Victoria will undergo a major structural change.
The AFL Central Victoria Commission has been disbanded and an independant region council will be introduced.
In a memo released to leagues and clubs, AFL Victoria community football manager John O'Donohue confirmed the end of the AFLCV Commission.
"After several months of consideration, the AFL Central Victoria Commission has resolved to reset the region's governance model in conjunction with its member leagues and AFL Victoria,'' the memo stated.
"Whilst AFL Central Victoria have achieved many outcomes over the past decade, including the establishment of a Region Administration Centre, which manages all region league operations and expanding its footprint to incorporate the former Central Murray Region, the commission believe that the time is right to reset the direction and strategies, aligning with five other country regions in establishing an independent region council.
"Currently, a commission's scope of responsibilities includes football and fiduciary obligations associated with a company limited by guarantee, (which are governed under the Corporations Act 2001), whilst a council will align itself with making local football decisions which are for the betterment of the region; allowing the fiduciary responsibilities to be transferred to AFL Victoria.
"A council will adopt a bottom-up philosophy, with clubs and leagues having influence on regional strategies implemented by the council who will set Community Club Sustainability Program Caps, resolve transfer disputes and other matters under AFL Victoria Country Rules.
"The Region Manager will continue to act as the conduit between the council and community competitions.
"In February, new councillors were inducted into their council roles by AFL Victoria across five regions and it is with a sense of excitement and optimism amongst local leagues that the AFLCV reset will provide benefits to local football communities with an emphasis on engagement and collaboration.
"In recent months, AFL Victoria has worked in association with five regions to make the successful transition of governance models and will again assist AFL Central Victoria in procuring, appointing and inducting councillors with an expression of interest process to commence shortly."
The commission was formed in late 2012 with a mandate to enhance competition structures; consolidate the administration and management activities of leagues that are undertaken on a volunteer basis; and, promote the image of the game, while respecting the history of leagues and clubs.
BFNL chair Carol McKinstry welcomed the change in structure.
"We are on the record as not being happy with the previous structure, particularly around transparency,'' McKinstry said.
"We were unhappy we weren't given a reason as to why the (Maiden Gully YCW under-18) appeal was upheld and what the commission was thinking, which was frustrating.
"So far, AFL Victoria has been consultative with the leagues around this reset, which is good.
"Our region is quite challenging because we have nine leagues that are administered out of the hub. It's more challenging than most other regions.
"We'll put the past in the past and look forward to working collaboratively with a regional council and AFL Victoria because country football does need a bigger voice."
The AFLCV commission will resign at the April commission meeting and AFL Victoria management will be appointed to casual vacancies and act as company directors.
"All assets associated with AFL Central Victoria will be retained for the purposes of the function of the RAC and the betterment of football in AFL Central Victoria region,'' the AFL Victoria memo stated.
"AFL Victoria has met with all AFL Central Victoria Leagues to discuss the rationale of the reset and how the transition shall occur with an AFL Victoria delegation providing the administrative guidance and support throughout the process.
"As has occurred in Gippsland, Goldfields, Western District, Wimmera Mallee and South East, a council shall operate under a region council terms of reference, with delegated authority from AFL Victoria, allowing local people to make local decisions."
