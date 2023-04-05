AFLCV tightens player permit regulations; HDFNL not happy

AFL CENTRAL Victoria has tightened the movement of junior players with changes to its permit regulations that has caused angst for the Heathcote District Football-Netball League.
The AFLCV Commission this week made the decision "not to approve any season permits for the 2023 season which involve an under-17, under-17.5 or under-18 player moving between teams, clubs or leagues in these same age groups".
The HDFNL called a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the change given the impact it has the potential to cause for clubs and their ability to field full under-18 teams this year.
"Our league and clubs are disappointed in this decision and will be seeking to get an understanding of why it has been made and why has it been made so late with the season just over a week from starting," HDFNL chairman Peter Cole said.
In explaining the AFLCV Commision decision, chairman Nicholas Rolfe said the purpose of the AFL Victoria Country - formerly VCFL - permit rule "historically is not to enable sides who have insufficient numbers to be able to field a side based on permits.
"The preference is for the player to be cleared to a club and be part of that club.
"As a result of the third tier review that took place a number of years ago the Commission believes there is issues overall with the under-18 competitions within the area.
"We are running a defacto Loddon Valley under-18 competition that we have put a number of resources into and the information we have is there is no surplus players; our staff have spoken to all the Bendigo league clubs and been advised they don't have a surplus of players.
"Last year when we were floating the concept of having a Commission under-18 competition we spoke to all the Bendigo, Loddon Valley and Heathcote District league clubs.
"At no stage the Heathcote District clubs indicated to us their competition depended on those permits for survival.
"We've been told there's no surplus of players, so if there's no surplus of players there would be no-one requiring an under-18 to under-18 permit.
"The second point is if there is a surplus of players and now those players can't play anywhere then that may be of assistance to those clubs who don't have sufficient numbers as those players could then be cleared."
Cole said the HDFNL was particularly disappointed with two aspects of the Commission decision - the timing of it less than two weeks before the start of round one and signing its latest AFLCV affiliation agreement last year on the understanding there would be no change.
"As a league we are extremely disappointed at the lack of transparency and consultation in regards to this decision. We had an understanding prior to signing our AFLCV affiliation agreement last year that the area agreements and permit system would remain as is for 2023," Cole said.
"For our clubs to be told 12 days out from the start of the season on Monday that this decision has been made is a source of great angst.
"Therefore we are asking the Commission to please explain the reasoning why this decision will benefit junior participation in ours and surrounding leagues.
"Our job as a board and as a league is to maximise participation at a junior level. With this decision we query whether the Commission has the same agenda."
Under the changes to the system, permits will not be approved for:
a - Under-18 player playing for another club in the same competition (e.g. permit from one BFNL club to another BFNL club):
b - Under-18 player playing for a club in a different AFLCV competition (e.g. permit from a BFNL club to a HDFNL club); and
c - Under-18 player playing for a club in a non-AFLCV competition (e.g. permit from a Goulburn Valley league club to a HDFNL club).
Permits will be approved for:
a - Junior players playing in an older age group (e.g. BJFL under-16 player given a season permit to play in HDFNL under-18 competition);
b - Under-17/18 players given season permits to play seniors or reserves;
c - Under-age compassionate permits, students living away from home permits, special regulations relating to the VAFA permits; special circumstances such as natural disasters and permits for players of clubs in recess.
And game day permits will be approved for junior players, including up to under-18, to provide for even number of players per team on match day.
The most heavily impacted of the HDFNL clubs by the permit changes is Mount Pleasant, which at this stage has about 14 players for its under-18 team.
"We've probably got two-thirds of a side and are working hard to fill a side; we would have been dependent over the first few weeks on permits," Blues president Phil Whiting said.
"The current process now limits you to under-16 kids.
"Historically when you look at how seasons go, if Bendigo league clubs have healthy under-18 lists then not every player can get a game, particularly early in the season, so the permits then give the opportunity for those kids to come out and play a game of footy.
"In the past when our numbers have been strong we've also had players permiting back to other clubs to help them out.
"It's disappointing at the 11th hour that we get confirmation that this is occurring.
"I'm at a bit of a loss to understand how it is good for footy in the region because you've got kids on large lists who are now excluded from permiting.
"I understand it could encourage kids to sign up with us full-time and that could be a good outcome. If that's the goal of the decision you'd think there would be better ways of doing it such as maybe implementing player number caps and it could have been done with a year or two notice so clubs can plan for it."
Huntly president Jason Bawden said that while his club wouldn't be as impacted as others given the Hawks have under-16s in the BJFL to draw from if needed, he was unable to make sense of the decision.
"What we have an issue with is it just hurts kids and we don't see there's a positive outcome as all it is doing is stopping kids playing football," Bawden said.
"We can think of 100 negatives to this decision and just can't see one positive to it."
