Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

AFLCV tightens player permit regulations; HDFNL not happy

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFLCV tightens player permit regulations; HDFNL not happy
AFLCV tightens player permit regulations; HDFNL not happy

AFL CENTRAL Victoria has tightened the movement of junior players with changes to its permit regulations that has caused angst for the Heathcote District Football-Netball League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.