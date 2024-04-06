Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Did we snap you at Bendigo's big Lego days out? Check our mega-gallery

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated April 7 2024 - 11:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photos by Jenny Denton

Day one of Bendigo Bricks 2024 saw hundreds of enthusiasts of all ages moving through dozens of exhibits - and over 150 builds - at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre, exploring the colour, creativity, cleverness and devotion on display.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.