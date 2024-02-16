Castlemaine to begin quest for CVFLW three-peat against newcomers

CASTLEMAINE will begin the quest for a third-consecutive Central Victorian Football League Women's senior premiership this year against newcomers Sandhurst.
The CVFLW senior competition has embarked on an expansion for 2024, growing from seven teams to nine.
The league is welcoming three new teams with the introduction of Sandhurst, Marong and White Hills, but has lost one with Strathfieldsaye dropping out.
Sandhurst, Marong and White Hills join the Bendigo Thunder, Castlemaine, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, North Bendigo and Woorinen in the competition.
As well as the increase in senior teams, the CVFLW will also take over the running of the under-18 girls competition from the Bendigo Junior Football League, helping to strengthen the pathway.
Castlemaine, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Sandhurst, Strathfieldsaye, White Hills and Woorinen are the seven teams to compete in the CVFLW under-18s.
Both the senior and under-18 competitions begin on the weekend of April 5-7.
As well as the match between Sandhurst and Castlemaine, the opening round also features two of the new teams pitted against each other with Marong hosting White Hills.
Eaglehawk v Bendigo Thunder and North Bendigo v Woorinen are the other two games in round one, while Golden Square has the bye first-up.
Castlemaine has been a force of the CVFLW competition since joining it two years ago.
The Magpies have won back-to-back flags in their two seasons, during which they have had a combined record of 29-2.
Castlemaine defeated Woorinen by 17 points in last year's grand final.
The two grand final combatants of 2023 won't have to wait long to lock horns again. Castlemaine and Woorinen will clash in round two.
There are two bye weekends across the season.
The first is on May 18-19 when both the CVFLW senior and under-18 teams play in an inter-league challenge against AFL Goulburn Murray and AFL North East Border, with the carnival to be hosted in Bendigo.
And there will also be a general bye for the school holidays on the weekend of July 5-7.
There are also several themed rounds during the season - Pride Round (round 2), Indigenous Round (round 13) and Pink Round (round 16).
There will be a three-week finals series culminating in the grand final on Friday, September 6.
Meanwhile, the opening round of the under-18 competition features Sandhurst v Castlemaine, Eaglehawk v White Hills and Strathfieldsaye v Woorinen. Golden Square has the bye.
April 5-7
Sandhurst v Castlemaine
Eaglehawk v Bendigo Thunder
Marong v White Hills
North Bendigo v Woorinen
Golden Square bye
April 12-14
Castlemaine v Woorinen
Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Marong v Sandhurst
North Bendigo v Bendigo Thunder
White Hills bye
April 19-21
Golden Square v North Bendigo
Sandhurst v White Hills
Bendigo Thunder v Castlemaine
Woorinen v Marong
Eaglehawk bye
April 26-28
Castlemaine v Golden Square
Marong v Bendigo Thunder
North Bendigo v Eaglehawk
White Hills v Woorinen
Sandhurst bye
May 3-5
Eaglehawk v Castlemaine
Golden Square v Marong
Bendigo Thunder v White Hills
Woorinen v Sandhurst
North Bendigo bye
May 10-12
Castlemaine v North Bendigo
Marong v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst v Bendigo Thunder
White Hills v Golden Square
Woorinen bye
May 24-26
Eaglehawk v White Hills
Golden Square v Sandhurst
North Bendigo v Marong
Bendigo Thunder v Woorinen
Castlemaine bye
May 31-June 2
Marong v Castlemaine
Sandhurst v Eaglehawk
White Hills v North Bendigo
Woorinen v Golden Square
Bendigo Thunder bye
June 7-9
Castlemaine v White Hills
Woorinen v Eaglehawk
Golden Square v Bendigo Thunder
North Bendigo v Sandhurst
Marong bye
June 14-16
Castlemaine v Sandhurst
Bendigo Thunder v Eaglehawk
White Hills v Marong
Woorinen v North Bendigo
Golden Square bye
June 21-23
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst v Marong
Bendigo Thunder v North Bendigo
Woorinen v Castlemaine
White Hills bye
June 28-30
Castlemaine v Bendigo Thunder
Marong v Woorinen
North Bendigo v Golden Square
White Hills v Sandhurst
Eaglehawk bye
July 12-14
Eaglehawk v North Bendigo
Golden Square v Castlemaine
Bendigo Thunder v Marong
Woorinen v White Hills
Sandhurst bye
July 19-21
Castlemaine v Eaglehawk
Marong v Golden Square
Sandhurst v Woorinen
White Hills v Bendigo Thunder
North Bendigo bye
July 26-28
Eaglehawk v Marong
Golden Square v White Hills
North Bendigo v Castlemaine
Bendigo Thunder v Sandhurst
Woorinen bye
August 2-4
Marong v North Bendigo
Sandhurst v Golden Square
White Hills v Eaglehawk
Woorinen v Bendigo Thunder
Castlemaine bye
August 9-11
Castlemaine v Marong
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst
Golden Square v Woorinen
North Bendigo v White Hills
Bendigo Thunder bye
Sandhurst v North Bendigo
Bendigo Thunder v Golden Square
White Hills v Castlemaine
Eaglehawk v Woorinen
Marong bye
Semi finals
August 23-25
Preliminary final
August 30
Grand final
September 6
April 5-7
Sandhurst v Castlemaine
Eaglehawk v White Hills
Strathfieldsaye v Woorinen
Golden Square bye
April 12-14
Castlemaine v Woorinen
Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Strathfieldsaye v Sandhurst
White Hills bye
April 19-21
Golden Square v Woorinen
Sandhurst v White Hills
Strathfieldsaye v Castlemaine
Eaglehawk bye
April 26-28
Castlemaine v Golden Square
Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk
White Hills v Woorinen
Sandhurst bye
May 3-5
Eaglehawk v Castlemaine
White Hills v Strathfieldsaye
Woorinen v Sandhurst
Golden Square bye
May 10-12
Castlemaine v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk
White Hills v Golden Square
Woorinen bye
May 24-26
Eaglehawk v White Hills
Golden Square v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Woorinen
Castlemaine bye
May 31-June 2
Castlemaine v Strathfieldsaye
Sandhurst v Eaglehawk
Woorinen v Golden Square
White Hills bye
June 7-9
Castlemaine v White Hills
Woorinen v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst v Golden Square
Strathfieldsaye bye
June 14-16
Castlemaine v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
Woorinen v White Hills
Eaglehawk bye
June 21-23
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
Woorinen v Castlemaine
White Hills bye
June 28-30
Eaglehawk v Woorinen
Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye
White Hills v Sandhurst
Castlemaine bye
July 12-14
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye
Golden Square v Castlemaine
Woorinen v White Hills
Sandhurst bye
July 19-21
Castlemaine v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst v Woorinen
Strathfieldsaye v White Hills
Golden Square bye
July 26-28
Golden Square v White Hills
Castlemaine v Woorinen
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye bye
August 2-4
Sandhurst v Golden Square
White Hills v Eaglehawk
Woorinen v Strathfieldsaye
Castlemaine bye
August 9-11
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst
Golden Square v Castlemaine
White Hills v Strathfieldsaye
Woorinen bye
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
White Hills v Castlemaine
Eaglehawk v Woorinen
Sandhurst bye
Semi finals
August 23-25
Preliminary final
August 30
Grand final
September 6
