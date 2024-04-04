Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo East swimmers ready to make a splash at national titles

AB
By Adam Bourke
April 4 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo East representatives at national titles: Back row - John Jordan (coach), Cam Jordan, Henry Allan, Miller Nihill, Cody Bird, Angus Addlem. Front row - Telani Bibby, Marley Addlem, Zarah Reynolds, Azia Fong Sutton, Steph Moran, Audrey Hogan.
Bendigo East representatives at national titles: Back row - John Jordan (coach), Cam Jordan, Henry Allan, Miller Nihill, Cody Bird, Angus Addlem. Front row - Telani Bibby, Marley Addlem, Zarah Reynolds, Azia Fong Sutton, Steph Moran, Audrey Hogan.

Bendigo East Swimming Club's plethora of junior talent will be on show at the Australia Age Championships on the Gold Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.