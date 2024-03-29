Bendigo East Swimming Pool gets extension, 30 per cent fee rise on cards

The Bendigo East Swimming Pool has been given an extra month to stay open and work through its finances as the committee considers all options to stay open as a heated year-round pool.
The pool's committee announced the extension in a Facebook post on Friday, March 29.
"We can publicly say we have been given an extension to stay open until May 12, 2024 as we continue to work through financial arrangements with the council," the statement said.
"This takes us to the start of the 'traditional' winter season."
The pool was originally expected to close on April 12, a month before the summer season ended, due to the cost of heating the pool with gas.
A new fee schedule would be presented to City of Greater Bendigo councillors at a briefing on April 8 and was expected to be voted on at the April council meeting, before the winter season started.
"We need a 30 per cent price increase across all winter tickets/season pass to assist with costs," the committee said.
"The reduced public operational hours we have modelled are weekdays 6am to 10am then 3pm to 7pm and weekends 10am to 2pm (also 10am - 2 pm public holidays)."
The committee hoped it would demonstrate "overwhelming support from public and our regular users" at the briefing and council meeting.
They were also aiming to prove they were financially sustainable moving forward.
It comes after councillor Matthew Evans urged all options for the pool to remain open during winter to be considered.
"Even sensible ideas that could bridge the short-term funding gap are being dismissed," he said at a council meeting on Monday, March 25.
Public consultation on the pool's proposed fee schedule and opening times was expected to start soon.
