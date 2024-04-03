This theatre has been dormant since 2010. Residents want to see it restored

A group of passionate locals wants to see a 382-seat theatre at Kangaroo Flat fully restored.
The JB Osborne Theatre, which is located on Crusoe College's grounds, was built in 1978 and has been unused since 2010, apart from when local theatre company Synchronicity briefly operated out of the space in 2018.
A petition has been organised by the Kangaroo Flat Community Enterprise, calling for the state government to fund restoration works to the theatre.
The petition stated the facility has fallen into disrepair and needs works including new change rooms built.
"Once it's restored, the theatre will be great for theatre groups, provision for a cinema, indoor sports such as dance and yoga, U3A activities, and just people getting together and meeting in a common place that's unique to Kangaroo Flat," community enterprise vice president Neil Dyson said.
The building was named after the second principal of Kangaroo Flat Secondary College, now Crusoe College, and was used by the school for 32 years until the school's current theatre was built.
There were very few facilities like the JB Osborne Theatre, Mr Dyson said.
"I can't think of anything off the top of my head," he said.
"There's the Kangaroo Flat Community House, which does a great job for the most vulnerable in our community, but there's really nothing that I'm aware of where people can get together and meet as groups and interact.
"There's nothing of comparison to this that has 382 seats where we can have cinema nights, live shows and gigs for the community."
If restored, the facility would provide to the wider Bendigo community and visitors to the region, Mr Dyson said.
The petition has been backed by National Members for Northern Victoria Gaelle Broad, Crusoe College principal Simon Wood and the Kangaroo Flat Junior Football Netball club.
The petition had 230 signatures at time of writing. To view the petition click here.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards was contacted for comment.
