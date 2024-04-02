Man charged over reptile thefts from Kangaroo Flat store

Detectives have arrested a man after reptiles were stolen from a Kangaroo Flat store.
They allege the man forced his way into the Lockwood Road business in the early hours of March 30 and stole an estimated 50 reptiles.
Detectives have charged a 24-year-old California Gully man with burglary and theft.
He has been bailed to appear before the Bendigo Magistrate's court on June 14.
'Couldn't have done it without you'
Owners of Totally Reptiles Vic Central have previously said the reptiles included a variety of snakes, bearded dragons, monitors and lizards, as well as a pet black-headed python.
The owners have confirmed they have had some animals returned including a beloved pet black-headed python.
Totally Reptiles Vic Central posted their thanks to the community for all the support they received.
"We couldn't have done it without you," the message said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.