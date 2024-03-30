Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Crime

$30,000 worth of reptiles stolen, killed in early morning smash and grab

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 30 2024 - 4:51pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Totally Reptiles Vic Central owner Jodie Prideaux said about 50 reptiles were stolen, and some killed, in an early morning smash and grab. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Totally Reptiles Vic Central owner Jodie Prideaux said about 50 reptiles were stolen, and some killed, in an early morning smash and grab. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Fifty reptiles have been stolen and several killed after a brazen early morning smash and grab from a Kangaroo Flat business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.