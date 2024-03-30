$30,000 worth of reptiles stolen, killed in early morning smash and grab

Fifty reptiles have been stolen and several killed after a brazen early morning smash and grab from a Kangaroo Flat business.
Totally Reptiles Vic Central owner Jodie Prideaux said she was devastated and heartbroken after the attack, which occurred just after 5am on Saturday, March 30.
The reptiles included a variety of snakes, bearded dragons, monitors and lizards were taken, including a 21-year-old black-headed python which was a personal pet of Ms Prideaux.
Police believed a man forced his way into the Lockwood Road, Kangaroo Flat business with a crowbar and then smashed multiple glass cabinets.
Several reptiles died at the scene.
"Walking in here and seeing the way they actually smashed in the tanks with no consideration of the animal itself was really heartbreaking," Ms Prideaux said.
"They haven't just come in and taken them, they've just caused injuries and I really fear for how the animals are that they've got, with all the glass that was shattered in every tank."
The estimated cost of the reptiles was $30,000.
"All these animals are on a wildlife license with Victoria, so really... they're really going to be selling them on the black market," Ms Prideaux said.
"And that's even worse than anything because it's going to people that don't know what they're doing, how to care for them.
"They're just scumbags really."
Volunteer worker Mark Radnell said the Kangaroo Flat store had a loyal local customer base and urged people to keep an eye out for "anything dodgy".
"We know them our customers very well, we're more than just a retail business," he said.
"We implore people to come in and have a chat to us and spend some time holding animals.
"We want them and all members of the public to keep their eye out for us of any cheap animals up for sale,.
"Everything's replaceable, except for our black-head, we want him back."
Police also urged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity including unusual sales of reptiles.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any information that could assist police has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
