Opportunity knocks for new-look Bendigo Braves in NBL1 South

The Bendigo Braves men will field a new-look squad when the NBL1 South season tips-off in Ballarat on Wednesday night.
The Braves will unveil new imports Andrew Robinson (USA) and Koch Bar (South Sudan), while sweet-shooting guard Rowan Mackenzie has joined the Braves after lighting up the Western Australian league last year.
Point guard Mitch Clarke will also return for another stint with the Braves once his play-off commitments with English club the Reading Rockets are completed.
With emerging local talent ready to take the next step in their development, Braves' coach Stephen Black has plenty to look forward to this year.
"We've had a good pre-season and I'm pretty happy with how we've competed,'' Black said.
"We have a clear vision of how we want to go about it and a clear identity of how we want to play.
"We will see a lot of Bendigo players this year. We have a number of players that have put in a lot of work over the last three years and they've put their hand up to take on significant roles.
"Isaac Murphy will start this year. People like Liam O'Brien have put in a ton of work and he'll get his chance to play more minutes.
"They'll get some fantastic opportunities this year."
American import Robinson, who has previously played in Japan and Costa Rica, will provide the Braves with some offensive firepower from the perimeter.
"Two things (attracted me to Robinson) - his attitude and his ability to shoot the ball,'' Black said.
"Early on we saw him as an important piece to what we want to do. His ability to communicate on the court is something we've been searching for, we've lacked that.
"He's a very good shooter and he plays with physicality."
Mackenie played college basketball for Lubbock Christian University in the United States and posted some big numbers for Lakeside Lightning in the NBL1 West competition in 2023.
"Rowan is an exceptional shooter and passer,'' Black said.
"He's a natural shooting guard, but he'll play some point guard for us until Mitch gets here.
"Defensively, he's shown some good physical talents and a willingness to play the way we want to play.
"I have very high hopes for him. He's an A-grade human being, he's fit into the group well and he's someone that should be knocking on the door of the NBL. He can play."
At 210cm, Bar has the potential to be one of the most influential defensive big men in the league.
"He has exceptional timing and positions himself really well.
"As he gets his legs he's going to go from strength to strength. He has a lot of defensive talent and he has the ability to step out and shoot the ball and finish at the rim.
"We have high hopes for Koch and I've enjoyed what I've seen from him so far."
The Braves' round one opponent Ballarat includes two former Braves - Luke Rosendale and Jake Lloyd.
The Braves play the Miners in Ballarat on Wednesday night and then return home to face Waverley on Saturday night.
