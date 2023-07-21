Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

NBL1: Black to continue as Braves men's coach for two more seasons

Updated July 21 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Braves men's coach Stephen Black.
Bendigo Braves men's coach Stephen Black.

BRAVES WOMEN: Bendigo hot favourite to defeat Waverley in NBL1 South play-offs

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.