NBL1: Black to continue as Braves men's coach for two more seasons

STEPHEN Black will lead the Bendigo Braves men's team as head coach in the NBL1 for two more years.
The Braves on Friday afternoon confirmed the reappointment of Black for a further two more seasons through to 2025, extending his tenure to four years.
The announcement comes five days after the Braves men's season came to an end last Sunday, with the side finishing 13th with a 10-12 record.
Black has coached the Braves men for the past two seasons for an overall record of 24-22, with this year's 13th position following last season's sixth-placed finish.
"I am proud and excited to continue with the Braves men's program and grow the culture our young group is building," Black said on Friday.
"I have loved working with a committed group of players and support staff who share my passion for the community and our role as ambassadors and providing local pathways."
Bendigo Basketball Association president Martin Spottiswood described Black - who played 297 games in the NBL and won two championships - as an asset for the Braves' program.
"We're excited to announce that Stephen is back on board for the 2024 and 2025 Bendigo Braves seasons," Spottiswood said.
"Stephen is a big asset to the Bendigo Braves and his commitment to player excellence and development is second to none.
"We can't wait to see what Stephen and his team can achieve after watching them this year - we are all extremely excited for what's to come."
