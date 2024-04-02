Principal slimed: the moment every student's dream came true

It's not everyday students get to slime their principal but that has happened at Specimen Hill Primary School, and all for a good cause.
The school's Colour Explosion School Run 4 Fun saw paint splashed everywhere and teachers slimed in one of the school's major fundraising events for the year.
More than $11,000 was raised through students seeking donations from family and friends.
Students ran/walked around the school oval overcoming obstacles and passing through paint stations and water stations.
Teachers and some parents manned the stations and ensured the students were covered in colour and water as they ran past.
The students voted on three teachers to get slimed at the end of the event.
Unsurprisingly, principal Jac Loutitt was among those chosen along with fellow teachers Hayden Polglase and Joe Hartney.
Having expected to be nominated, the principal demonstrated great sportsmanship while a bucket of slime was tipped over her head.
The school's Parents and Friends Association is yet to decide what the funds will be used for.
