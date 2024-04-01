LVFNL 2024 season football preview: INGLEWOOD

Inglewood produced one of the feel-good stories of the 2023 Loddon Valley Football Netball League season when it snapped a 20-year finals drought.
While the Blues fell short in the finals, the top-five finish brought plenty of positivity to a club starved of success in the previous two decades.
The off-season brought a host of changes to the group.
After one year at the club as playing assistant coach, former Strathfieldsaye Storm premiership player Fergus Payne took over as senior coach from Darrell Billett.
There were several arrivals and departures in the playing stocks as well.
The loss of Sam Dorevitch, Charlie McGaw and Charlie Ingham hurt the Blues' playmaking ability, but the signing of key forwards Mitch Conlan and Will Allen gives Inglewood a match-up headache for opposition defenders.
Conlan was rated one of the best players in the Picola District Football League last year.
It's been a busy off-season for the club, how did you see your recruiting campaign?
"We've probably got 15 recruits overall, which includes top-end talent, depth and good people who want to come to the club for fun.
"In terms of players who will make a difference in our senior side, we have Liam Marciano from Eaglehawk, Will Allen from South Bendigo, Mith Conlan from Jerilderie, Campbell Love is back from a year playing cricket overseas.
"Josh Lees has come over from South Bendigo, Harry Bogaski is from Newstead and Lachy Ford has joined us after missing footy for a few years. He's originally from the Eastern District Football League and he's moved to Bendigo recently for work.
"In terms of outs we've lost Charlie McGaw, Charlie Ingham, Jasper Wendells and Sam Dorevitch.
"There's some quality inclusions to the squad, but also a couple of key departures.
"We always focus on bringing in good people. We're happy with what we did recruiting wise and, to be honest, we're still hoping to pick up another player or two.
"With what we've got we're very happy with the culture and professionalism that they've brought to the club. There's a really good feeling around the club."
In Mitch Conlan and Will Allen you've added two quality key position players.
"We've definitely bolstered our key position stocks.
"Both Will and Mitch are capable of playing at either end of the ground, so we're still working out which way we'll go.
"Getting some key position players in will, hopefully, strengthen us up structure wise and make us more difficult to play against.
"To add two key talls is great for our club."
Liam Marciano showed his class at times in the Bendigo Football Netball League. What are you expecting from him this year?
"He's been to every training session since he arrived at the club.
"He's not only a good small forward that will be lively on gameday, he brings some experience and knowledge to help our young players.
"I'm looking forward to see what he can do in the forward line as well as through the midfield."
The club made really good improvement last year. Are you confident you can take another step forward this year and crack the top three?
"I know every team is looking to improve, but I think we'll improve across the board in seniors and reserves.
"In saying that I'm aware that the league is going to improve this year, which is great.
"It looks like that none of the top five teams from last year are going backwards this year.
"It should be a really good year of Loddon Valley footy."
It's your first season as senior coach, how are you finding being in charge of the team?
"I'm really enjoying coaching.
"I enjoy seeing smiles on faces and that's the environment we're trying to create at the club.
"I'll be the oldest player in the team at 27, so we've got a young and exciting group.
"The players are really keen to learn. It's about teaching a structure that we want to play, but also about building an environment where the players want to be around each other and help each other out."
You played under Darryl Wilson and Troy Coates in some successful Strathfieldsaye teams, how much do you take from them into your senior coaching career?
"I was very lucky to play under Darryl and Coatesy, who are very successful coaches.
"Also Luke Monaghan was at the club and I could ask him questions.
"David Newett was at the (Bendigo) Pioneers when I was there and I was able to learn a lot off him as well.
"Aside from coaches I've had great culture people like Jay Donaldson, Jake Hall and Lachy Sharp to learn about how you build cultures and how you treat people.
"I've taken a bit of everything from everyone I've been around and I'll try to mould that into what I think is the best to approach the club and the people involved."
ROUND 1 - April 13
bye
ROUND 2 - April 20
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 3 - April 27
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 4 - May 4
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v MGYCW (a)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Mitiamo (h)
ROUND 7 - May 25
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 8 - June 1
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Marong (a)
ROUND 10 - June 22
bye
ROUND 11 - June 29
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 12 - July 6
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 13 - July 13
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 14 - July 20
v MGYCW (h)
ROUND 15 - July 27
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 16 - August 3
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 17 - August 10
Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 18 - August 17
v Marong (h)
