Bendigo dives into mix to host state short course country titles

SWIMMING Bendigo has launched a bid to secure the Victorian Short Course Country Championships for 2025 and 2026.
The application from Swimming Bendigo to Swimming Victoria coincides with the launch of the new Swimming Bendigo Super Series that will start in May.
The Swimming Bendigo Super Series is a collaboration between the Bendigo Hawks, Bendigo East and Kangaroo Flat swimming clubs and will be raced over four rounds beginning on May 26.
The Super Series is step one in Swimming Bendigo's ambition to turn Bendigo into the epicentre of short course racing in Australia, with one of the key elements of that goal being the potential securing of the Victorian Short Course Country Championships in 2025 and 2026 at Gurri Wanyarra.
An announcement on the host venue for the 2005 and 2026 Victorian Short Course Country Championships is due in April.
"The championships are held in August each year," Bendigo Hawks president Adam Webb said.
"The last time state level country championships were held in Bendigo was 2016, which was the long course championships held at the Faith Leech Aquatic Centre.
"To get an idea of what the Victorian Short Course Country Championships would entail if our application is successful is it would be a two-and-a-half day carnival with about 700 swimmers and their families coming to Bendigo.
"Conservatively, it would be about $900,000 to $1 million in economic stimulus to hospitality, tourism and accommodation for Bendigo, so it would be a significant event for the city to host.
"We have a level of confidence that our application will be successful and one of the reasons we are running the Swimming Bendigo Super Series this year is it's the three clubs working together as Swimming Bendigo that will, hopefully, be the hosting partner for the Victorian Short Course Country Championships in 2025 and 2026."
The Swimming Bendigo Super Series was launched last weekend as part of the Bendigo Hawks' inaugural Ashlee Grace Skins twilight meet at the Faith Leech Aquatic Centre, which also saw a donation of more than $1000 to Laps for Life in support and prevention of youth suicide.
"It was a fun way for many swimmers to conclude what has been a very successful long course season of competition," Webb said of the skins format.
"As a club, we are always looking to find innovative ways to create a memorable experience for our local swimmers and those families travelling to Bendigo for competition."
The Super Series launch was attended by Swimming Victoria chief executive officer Jason Hellwig.
"The work undertaken by the Bendigo clubs is a great example of having a unified focus on growing the sport through collaboration and partnerships," Hellwig said.
"We are looking forward to welcoming the Swimming Bendigo Super Series into the Victorian events calendar."
