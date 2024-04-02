India to send more students, workers, tourists as Bendigo becomes a beacon

Bendigo's gold mining heritage may be linked closely with China but its future economic is fast becoming tied with the world's most populous nation - India.
The 2021 Census showed the Indian community is the largest culturally diverse community in Greater Bendigo based on country of birth.
There is now a big push to encourage more workers and students from the subcontinent to Bendigo.
Indian expats Dr Mithun Shetty and his wife Dr Priya Naik own and operate the Bendigo Smiles dental clinic.
They have lived in Bendigo for 14 years and have helped find work for a number of expats.
"We have a staff of 39 and approximately 30 per cent are from India," Dr Shetty said.
"They all love the family-friendly atmosphere of Bendigo and the supportive community that we live in.
"When we do advertise roles, applications are generally received via word of mouth, as the good word about living and working in Bendigo has certainly got out amongst our colleagues.
"Some clinicians have even moved from interstate."
Indian culture is definitely thriving in Bendigo with the recent Holi Festival at the Golden Square Swimming Pool attended by more than 1600 people.
It was the largest Holi Festival in regional Victoria.
Among the attendees was the Indian Consul-General Dr Sushil Kumar who was in Bendigo to discuss business and investment opportunities and boosting international student numbers.
While in Bendigo, Dr Kumar visited Kangaroo Flat-based manufacturer Australian Turntables, which two years ago opened an office in India due to the increasing number of orders from the Asian giant.
Dr Kumar also visited La Trobe University and said he was keen to work with the City of Greater Bendigo to collaborate on a range of opportunities.
"The Bendigo economy offers connections into skill development, vocational training and culture," Dr Kumar said.
Indian Association of Bendigo president Abhishek Awasthi said the visit from the Consul-General was significant.
"A vast majority of the local Indian community are young families and couples who are looking to raise their families in Bendigo," Mr Awasthi said.
"However, a new trend that we have observed is that some people are starting to live in Bendigo due to its affordability and liveability, but continue to work in Melbourne and commute a few days a week.
"It is fantastic to see how comfortable our community is in Bendigo and their commitment to supporting our local economy."
Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said she hoped the Consul-General's visit would encourage further discussions between India's and Bendigo's leaders.
"We already have a strong Indian workforce in a number of industries, including medical, IT and accommodation provision," she said.
"So there are many opportunities to attract skilled workers to fill a range of roles in these and other sectors, such as advanced manufacturing and education.
"We have a growing Indian population and the Indian Association of Bendigo works very hard to ensure cultural events continue to be celebrated and embraced."
Cr Metcalf said she would be pleased to see more Indian students choose Bendigo for study and to ultimately stay in the community and make a life here.
The profile of central Victoria in India is set to get a further boost when reality TV show MasterChef - which filmed several episodes in Bendigo - screens later this year.
MasterChef Australia is one of the most watched shows on television in India, which is Victoria's second most valuable international tourism market with visitors from the region generating $566 million in economic value.
