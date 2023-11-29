Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

Food O'Clock on the move to former 24-hour general store in CBD

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
November 30 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food O'Clock head chef Ekbal Singh cooks up a storm. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Food O'Clock head chef Ekbal Singh cooks up a storm. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A former 24-hour general store is in for a flavourful takeover, with family-owned restaurant Food O'Clock to repurpose the old shop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.