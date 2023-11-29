Food O'Clock on the move to former 24-hour general store in CBD

A former 24-hour general store is in for a flavourful takeover, with family-owned restaurant Food O'Clock to repurpose the old shop.
Owner operator Jagjit Kaur said the business had been looking for a new location for the past few years, ever since a hotel was proposed on the block.
Two businesses - Forty Winks and Bendigo Locksmith- have already left the strip of shops, and Ms Kaur said they were happy to find something close by.
She said she was hoping to be in the new store at 140-142 Williamson Street early next year.
"We've had a very stressful three, four years, it's been very, very stressful," she said.
Ms Kaur said they had looked around but "there was nothing available near the town".
"Then we came across the 24-hour shop and we didn't let that go in the market," she said.
"We had a few negotiations, then it'd gone all dead again and he decided not to sell, and then we went again and then that's when we hit it.
"We thought we will do everything, whatever we have to [do to] buy that place."
Ms Kaur said the building, which was heritage protected, was bought freehold and needed an internal refit to get the store ready to serve up curries.
It also had to be assessed in case it was on an old mine shaft.
"[I thought] if we can get a gold nugget from there, that'll be wonderful so we can retire straight away, but there was nothing," Ms Kaur said.
"Now the plans are on their way to council and I'm hoping all this will work out ASAP for us because the transition needs to be sooner."
For ten years Food O'Clock has had a BYO license, but Ms Kaur said they would look at applying for a liquor license.
The new store would also have outdoor dining for 16 patrons on the footpath.
"People do like to sit outside and have a drink or their meal," Ms Kaur said.
"I think it's very good, I'm glad that we found something within the town.
"It has put a lot of financial stress and pressure of finding another place, but luckily I'm glad that we found something."
