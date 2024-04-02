Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Fox on the run: more than 1200 scalps handed in to open the season

DC
By David Chapman
April 2 2024 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's been a busy opening to the fox bounty season with more than 1200 scalps handed in. File picture
It's been a busy opening to the fox bounty season with more than 1200 scalps handed in. File picture

More than 1200 fox scalps have been handed in at Bendigo for the first collection of the bounty season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.