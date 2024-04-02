Fox on the run: more than 1200 scalps handed in to open the season

More than 1200 fox scalps have been handed in at Bendigo for the first collection of the bounty season.
"A total of 1244 fox scalps were brought in at the most recent collection day in Bendigo, which is an increase from the same time last year when 878 were collected," an Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said.
It's the highest number of scalps for the opening day of a season in four years.
A total of 892 fox scalps were collected from 17 participants in March 2022 and 12 months before that 1059 fox scalps were brought in from 21 participants.
However, the number of scalps does not necessarily equate to an increase in the fox population in the region.
"Changes in the number of parts submitted for reward at any given time can be attributed to a range of factors, including climatic conditions, food abundance and hunter participation," the Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said.
"A total of 6336 scalps were collected in Bendigo during the 2023 season, which is consistent with previous years."
With only the scalps are needed to collect the bounty, there has been criticisms of the program in recent years due to the illegal dumping of fox carcasses.
Maiden Gully residents and farmers near Euroa have had to deal with dumped fox carcasses.
All fox and wild dog carcasses should be buried on the farm or collection site on which it was taken.
Dumping of animal carcasses is considered rubbish dumping or pollution depending on its scale and location.
Reports of illegal rubbish dumping, including animal carcasses, can be made to EPA Victoria.
The next fox collection day for Bendigo is Monday, April 15 between 10.30am and 12.30pm at DECCA on the corner of Midland Highway and Taylor Street, Epsom.
