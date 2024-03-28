Kids get a taste of being a Lion Dancer ahead of Easter festival

It was a great morning at Bendigo Special Development Sschool when the kids got to try on the Lion Dancer costumes ahead of the Bendigo Easter Festival.
Performers from the Central Victorian Lions Team showcased their bright pink and yellow lion costumes in a traditional performance accompanied by cymbals.
"They [the students] thought it was great. They were just clapping along with the lions, and some of them were dancing," said teacher Kat Cook.
After the performance, the students were allowed to pet the lions and try on the costumes.
"It was a really good, sensory-friendly event for them," Ms Cook said.
The special performance was facilitated by one of the school's own students, who is a member of the Central Victorian Lions Team, and who played the cymbals as part of the performance.
The Central Victorian Lion Team will be performing two shows in Hargreaves Mall on Easter Saturday, as well as showcasing their skills in both the Torchlight Procession and the Gala Parade.
