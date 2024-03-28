Dairy farm at Lockington hits 'sweet spot' with $1.8 million price tag

An irrigated dairy farm for sale in northern Victoria might just hit the sweet spot for newcomers to the industry.
The 87-hectare property west of Lockington is on the market for $1.8 million.
That price of around $20,690 a hectare is still in line with other offers in higher rainfall country in the south-west and Gippsland.
It does come with two homes, solid water allocations, lasered country and a 20 double-up dairy plant.
Offered by Luke Ryan from Luke Ryan Real Estate, the farm on Johnson Road is about 35 kilometres south-west of Echuca.
"It is an exceptional opportunity for those seeking farming endeavours or simply embracing a rural lifestyle," Mr Ryan said.
He said it was a "very well set up" dairy farm with quality soils throughout.
The property has a re-use dam and pump, two GMW outlets with 3.21 delivery shares and two bores with about a 300-megalitre allocation.
Water to the dairy is supplied from its own stock and domestic bore as well as troughs and the house yard.
The dairy is a 20 double-up with automatic cup removers, Larson stall gates, a 9700-litre De Laval vat, feed system and large yard..
It also has an AI race, drenching race, loading ramp, and a 30-kilowatt solar system on the dairy roof.
There is an automatic back up 50kva two-phase diesel generator with enough grunt to power the whole property if required.
Improvements include two machinery sheds, a hay shed and storage shed.
Mr Ryan said there was a "very good bird cage for those into breeding" on the farm.
The west house is two-bedrooms with a modern kitchen.
Meanwhile, the east house on the property has three-bedrooms.
Agents say there is plenty of water storage for the homes with five water tanks across the property.
"Whether you're looking to establish a thriving agricultural enterprise or seeking a peaceful retreat to call home, this property offers immense potential," Mr Ryan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.