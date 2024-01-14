Herd also available with sale of another dairy farm at Gunbower in buying spree

Given continued strong milk prices, there's a lot of buying and selling of dairy farms across the biggest dairying state.
Another one is for sale at Gunbower in northern Victoria where there has been some good prices paid in this historically strong dairying country, usually linked to its secure water supplies.
Agents say this farm is located in Gunbower's "Golden Mile".
A similar sized dairy recently sold in Gippsland, where there have been some big prices paid for productive dairy enterprises.
The Gippsland dairy, at Driffield (near Morwell) was across 123 hectares (306 acres), with a 30-unit swing over GEA dairy (May 2023), calf shed with Lely automated feeder, 9,100* litre milk vat, 300* cow yard and undercover vet/AI race.
It was supporting 235 milking cows and young stock.
Back to Gunbower near the Murray River, the dairy farm listed for sale at $3 million is across 170ha (420 acres) pricing it at more than $7000 per acre.
The farm is currently milking 250 cows but has the capacity to milk more.
Agents say the herd can be purchased at valuation.
Plus there is an option to lease an additional 60 acres on offer.
Close to the town, the dairy Includes a modern 20 double up Daviesway Dairy with stall gates, 17,000 litre vat and 30Kw solar system.
It also has under cover cattle handling facilities.
Agents from Charles L. King and Co. say the fully laser-levelled property has excellent soil types and is sown to annual pastures.
It has an underpass for ease of livestock movements.
Almost all the property is under pipe and riser with two electric irrigation pumps and a reuse system.
It also has a four-bedroom brick home.
For more information contact the selling agent Alan Mitchell on 0427 562590.
