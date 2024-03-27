FLASHBACK: Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk, Good Friday action, 2005

A look back at one of the Bendigo Football-Netball League's early forays into Good Friday action in 2005.
Eaglehawk and Kangaroo Flat had first played on Good Friday in 2004 at Canterbury Park and the following year did so again at Dower Park with Eaglehawk winning by 161 points, 30.20 (200) to 5.9 (39).
The Hawks' Adam Rout kicked 11 goals in the big win.
The 2024 BFNL season is set for a Good Friday opening tomorrow when Castlemaine hosts Maryborough at Camp Reserve.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.