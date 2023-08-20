Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Invincible Braves women crowned NBL1 national champions

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 20 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NBL1 women's national champion Bendigo Braves after Sunday's win over the Norths Bears. Picture by James Worsfold/Sports Imagery
The NBL1 women's national champion Bendigo Braves after Sunday's win over the Norths Bears. Picture by James Worsfold/Sports Imagery

THE Bendigo Braves women have capped the perfect season by being crowned the 2023 NBL1 national champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.