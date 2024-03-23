EVCA grand final day one wrap: Crows close in on victory

Spring Gully is within reach of back-to-back premierships at stumps on day one of the EVCA first XI grand final.
At the close of play, the Crows are 1-67, still requiring 73 runs, with Shaun Makepeace (25 not out) and Jesse Marciano (21 not out) as the in-batsmen.
After losing the toss, the Crows produced a fantastic bowling display to roll the Rangas for a well below total of 139.
Captain and opening bowler Nick Skeen led the charge for his side, taking 3-49 off 13.0.
His wickets included that of opener Phillip Berry (13), who skied a ball behind square trying to clear the rope.
First drop, Corey Dickins also fell victim to Skeen being well caught at second slip by Makepeace.
It was Alex Sutton (2-17 off 8.0) who prized the most vital breakthrough dismissing Rangas star Linton Colclough for 20.
Skeen was again in the action catching Colclough at mid-on with another Rangas top-order batter trying to go over the top and failing.
Sitting at 5-58, 7-94 and 9-107, the Rangas recovered to mount a somewhat defendable total of 139 after last wicket pairing James Pietromonaco and James Bailey (13 not out) produced a commendable rear-guard.
Pietromonaco top scored with 48.
James Fox (2-39 off 15.0) also picked up multiple wickets for the Crows.
In reply, Makepeace and Jayden Mannix (14) got the Crows off to a good start, putting on 34 for the opening stand.
While it was a tricky period of 23 overs to survive for the openers, the pair batted at a good tempo before Mannix was strangled down the leg side off the bowling of Rangas skipper Beau Roy-Clements (1-4 off 7.0).
That breakthrough didn't stop the Crows, with Marciano counter-attacking as things began to go awry for the Rangas, who conceded four overthrows at one point.
Funnier things have happened in grand finals, but the Crows are the warmest of favourites heading into day two tomorrow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.