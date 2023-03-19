Spring Gully soars to grand victory in Emu Valley

Spring Gully was crowned the Emu Valley Cricket Association division one premiers after scoring a hard-fought three-wicket win over United in the weekend's grand final.
The Crows secured their first premiership since 2018 and in the process inflicted United's third-straight grand final defeat.
All-rounder Alex Sutton and middle-order batter Rhys Webb were the stars of the show for the Crows.
Chasing United's total of 204, the Crows overcame a poor start to reel in the target with 25 balls to spare.
The win was built around two key partnerships.
The class and experience of Jesse Marciano and Webb proved vital.
They came together at 3-34 and, crucially, didn't panic.
They weathered an early storm from the United bowlers and patiently set about building their innings.
Marciano took 18 balls to get off the mark, while Webb scored 10 runs off the first 67 balls he faced.
Gradually they increased the tempo against a gallant United attack that lost Joe Hartney early in the day after he bowled two head-high full tosses.
Marciano reached his half-century, but fell a short time later for 52 to leave the Crows 4-131.
The Tigers needed to strike again quickly, but Webb and Sutton had other ideas.
Webb continued with his patient play, while Sutton took up the attack. He hit five boundaries on his way to 36 off 50 balls before Dooley Niemann held on to a brilliant catch at slip.
Sutton departed with the Crows 14 runs short of victory with 13 overs remaining.
Just prior to Sutton's dismissal the Tigers lost another bowler when James Smith was removed from the attack because of two head-high full tosses.
The final 14 runs were anything but easy for the Crows.
United, through Tom Hobson and Mac Whittle, didn't throw in the towel and tightened the screws.
Five runs were scored off the next five overs and then another twist in the tale.
Hobson dismissed Ben Daley (3) and Jake Donegan in successive balls to leave the Crows 7-196.
The pressure was building, but the Tigers had to dismiss Webb to have any chance of winning the game.
Dot ball after dot ball went by, but Webb kept his cool and slowly narrowed the deficit with singles.
On the fifth ball of the 71st over James Fox (5 not out) clipped a Whittle delivery wide of mid-on for four and the Crows' players raced on the field in celebration.
Webb finished 73 not out off 181 balls. His power of concentration was a feature of his innings.
He did what none of United's top-order could do on Saturday - push on after making a start.
Hobson was brilliant with the ball for the Tigers. The medium-pacer took 4-19 off 16.5 overs and kept his side in the game after they'd lost two key members of the attack.
After winning the toss and batting on day one, United was well held by a Spring Gully attack that stuck to its task gallantly in tough conditions.
The top seven United batters all reached double-figures, but none of them scored more than 35.
The Spring Gully bowlers, led superbly by Sutton, gave little away and had a happy knack of taking a wicket when it looked like the Tigers were mounting meaningful partnerships.
United openers Ash Mayo and Jayde Mullane made a solid start before May (24 off 29 balls) fell to Nick Skeen.
A patient Mullane was joined by Mitch Blackman, who was in an aggressive mood.
Blackman scored 12 runs off his first three balls, including one six.
He made his way to 29 off 31 balls before he became Sutton's first scalp when he chipped a ball straight to Webb at short mid-wicket.
Nine runs later Mullane (14) chased a Sutton ball outside off stump and edged to keeper Daley to leave the Tigers 3-79.
United's two best players - skipper Harry Whittle and Alex Code - joined forces and set about rebuilding the innings.
Without too much fuss and flare Whittle and Code lifted the score to 3-106 off 36 overs at the tea break.
They lifted their intensity after the break and a couple of half-chances just eluded the Crows' fielders.
Ironically, the game changed on the back of a piece of brilliant fielding.
Whittle tried to cut a Beau Rinaldi off-spinner that was too close to his body. The ball went high and to the right of Hopcott at first slip, who stuck out his right hand and took the catch to dismiss Whittle for 34.
A short time later Code (35 off 94 balls) fell to Sutton and the Tigers were in trouble at 5-146.
Tom Calvert and Mac Whittle batted steadily and appeared to have the Tigers back on track for a score of 230-plus, but once again the Gully bowlers struck.
Sutton found the outside edge of Whittle's bat and he was on his way for 17 and then Shaun O'Shea trapped Calvert lbw for 28.
Pat Hartney made a 13-ball duck before tailenders James Smith (7) and Joe Hartney (0) fell to Skeen in successive balls to round out the innings.
Sutton was outstanding for the Crows. In trying conditions, the medium-pacer took 4-30 off 17 overs.
Skeen claimed 3-18 and O'Shea 2-34, while Webb did a fine job through the middle overs, conceding just 12 runs from nine overs.
Meanwhile, United won the division two premiership.
The Tigers made 184 on day one and then bowled out Spring Gully for 128. Ashley Murtagh made 62 and took 4-32 for the Tigers and Tyler James claimed 5-46. Byron Perrin was best for the Crows with figures of 5-45.
Bagshot and Spring Gully Gold won the division three section one and section two flags respectively.
