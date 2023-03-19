Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Spring Gully soars to grand victory in Emu Valley

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 19 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 7:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring Gully celebrates its EVCA grand final win over United. Picture contributed

Spring Gully was crowned the Emu Valley Cricket Association division one premiers after scoring a hard-fought three-wicket win over United in the weekend's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.