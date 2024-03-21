Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Thefts from cars top Bendigo crimes for second year in a row

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
March 21 2024 - 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police warn residents to lock cars and homes. Picture file
Police warn residents to lock cars and homes. Picture file

Thefts from cars have topped Bendigo crime tables for the second year in a row, as part of a statewide trend police believe is being driven by a bid for social media likes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.