Thefts from cars top Bendigo crimes for second year in a row

Thefts from cars have topped Bendigo crime tables for the second year in a row, as part of a statewide trend police believe is being driven by a bid for social media likes.
There were 907 reported thefts from cars in the city in 2023, according to new crime data.
"Much of the child and youth offending we're seeing is mindless and driven by the pursuit of notoriety or social media likes," said Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Neil Paterson, addressing an issue which is being seen across Victoria.
He called on the community to "play their part and lock their properties and cars."
In Bendigo, police are working with local support services and leaders to stop young people from offending.
"We work closely with Corrections Victoria, the Children's Court, DFFH, other community leaders, so we can have a collaborative approach to breaking the cycle of offending," said Inspector Tim Tucker, the Local Area Commander at the Bendigo Police Station.
Crime in Bendigo went up by 6.9 per cent in 2023, with the Crime Statistics Agency (CSA) reporting 8034 criminal incidents in 2023.
That is 500 more than were reported in 2022.
Bendigo CBD remained the suburb with the highest rate of criminal incidents, followed by Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square, Long Gully and Eaglehawk.
All but Golden Square experienced an increase in crimes. It experienced a slight dip.
The most common crimes after theft from a vehicle - breaching a family violence order, criminal damage, theft and breaching bail conditions - all increased.
Earlier this month, police advised residents to make sure they lock their homes and cars in response to the increased rates of burglary.
"It's really opportunistic offending," Inspector Tucker said.
"All the people we've been interviewing in connection with these incidents, they're telling us that they'll just try multiple homes or cars until they find one that is unlocked."
At the time, he advised people to ensure their homes and cars are locked and keys are not left in view of the street. Internal doors between their houses and garages should also be kept locked.
This advice was backed up by Deputy Commissioner Paterson.
"When interviewed, offenders are telling us they will walk up and down a street until they find a door or window that is unlocked. Our intelligence supports this, with over half of all homes burgled in key hotspots unlocked," he said.
About 200 people turned up to a meeting in Strathfieldsaye last month calling for the right to feel safe in their homes after a rise in aggravated burglaries in the city.
In the wake of the meeting, steps have been taken to bring back neighbourhood watch groups.
National Member for Northern Victoria, Gaelle Broad, said the burglaries and car thefts in the Bendigo area had people concerned.
"I was told of an elderly gentleman in Bendigo who recently arrived home from hospital, only to be confronted by five thugs who stole three cars from his property," Ms Broad said.
"Understandably he is frightened of being alone in his own home."
At the Strathfieldsaye meeting, Senior Sergeant Rob Gibson said police classify the majority of break-ins as "creep-in burglaries".
"So an open garage door, an open door, people would look to creep in with the intent to steal a motor vehicle and then look either within the house or, more often than not, without even going into the house being able to access a vehicle, access the key, open the garage door whether it's up or down and steal that vehicle," he said.
